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VFMF: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF
VFMF exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 183.65 and at a high of 185.06.
Follow Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFMF News
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- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VFMF stock price today?
Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 184.81 today. It trades within 183.65 - 185.06, yesterday's close was 183.49, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of VFMF shows these updates.
Does Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 184.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.64% and USD. View the chart live to track VFMF movements.
How to buy VFMF stock?
You can buy Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 184.81. Orders are usually placed near 184.81 or 185.11, while 100 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow VFMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VFMF stock?
Investing in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 140.00 - 186.93 and current price 184.81. Many compare 1.15% and 14.90% before placing orders at 184.81 or 185.11. Explore the VFMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF in the past year was 186.93. Within 140.00 - 186.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 183.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) over the year was 140.00. Comparing it with the current 184.81 and 140.00 - 186.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VFMF stock split?
Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 183.49, and 30.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 183.49
- Open
- 184.08
- Bid
- 184.81
- Ask
- 185.11
- Low
- 183.65
- High
- 185.06
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.90%
- Year Change
- 30.64%