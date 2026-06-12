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VCEB: Vanguard World Funds ETF

61.40 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日VCEB汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点61.40和高点61.52进行交易。

关注Vanguard World Funds ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VCEB新闻

常见问题解答

VCEB股票今天的价格是多少？

Vanguard World Funds ETF股票今天的定价为61.40。它在61.40 - 61.52范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为61.36，交易量达到123。VCEB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Vanguard World Funds ETF股票是否支付股息？

Vanguard World Funds ETF目前的价值为61.40。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.59%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VCEB走势。

如何购买VCEB股票？

您可以以61.40的当前价格购买Vanguard World Funds ETF股票。订单通常设置在61.40或61.70附近，而123和-0.10%显示市场活动。立即关注VCEB的实时图表更新。

如何投资VCEB股票？

投资Vanguard World Funds ETF需要考虑年度范围61.36 - 64.90和当前价格61.40。许多人在以61.40或61.70下订单之前，会比较0.02%和。实时查看VCEB价格图表，了解每日变化。

Vanguard World Funds ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Vanguard World Funds ETF的最高价格是64.90。在61.36 - 64.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard World Funds ETF的绩效。

Vanguard World Funds ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Vanguard World Funds ETF（VCEB）的最低价格为61.36。将其与当前的61.40和61.36 - 64.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VCEB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VCEB股票是什么时候拆分的？

Vanguard World Funds ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、61.36和-2.59%中可见。

日范围
61.40 61.52
年范围
61.36 64.90
前一天收盘价
61.36
开盘价
61.46
卖价
61.40
买价
61.70
最低价
61.40
最高价
61.52
交易量
123
日变化
0.07%
月变化
0.02%
6个月变化
-3.75%
年变化
-2.59%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%