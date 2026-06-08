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VCEB: Vanguard World Funds ETF
VCEB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.58 and at a high of 61.69.
Follow Vanguard World Funds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VCEB News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VCEB stock price today?
Vanguard World Funds ETF stock is priced at 61.64 today. It trades within 61.58 - 61.69, yesterday's close was 61.56, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of VCEB shows these updates.
Does Vanguard World Funds ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard World Funds ETF is currently valued at 61.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.21% and USD. View the chart live to track VCEB movements.
How to buy VCEB stock?
You can buy Vanguard World Funds ETF shares at the current price of 61.64. Orders are usually placed near 61.64 or 61.94, while 75 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow VCEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VCEB stock?
Investing in Vanguard World Funds ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.38 - 64.90 and current price 61.64. Many compare 0.41% and -3.37% before placing orders at 61.64 or 61.94. Explore the VCEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard World Funds ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard World Funds ETF in the past year was 64.90. Within 61.38 - 64.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard World Funds ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard World Funds ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard World Funds ETF (VCEB) over the year was 61.38. Comparing it with the current 61.64 and 61.38 - 64.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VCEB stock split?
Vanguard World Funds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.56, and -2.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.56
- Open
- 61.69
- Bid
- 61.64
- Ask
- 61.94
- Low
- 61.58
- High
- 61.69
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.37%
- Year Change
- -2.21%