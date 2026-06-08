QuotesSections
Currencies / VCEB
Back to US Stock Market

VCEB: Vanguard World Funds ETF

61.64 USD 0.08 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VCEB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.58 and at a high of 61.69.

Follow Vanguard World Funds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VCEB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VCEB stock price today?

Vanguard World Funds ETF stock is priced at 61.64 today. It trades within 61.58 - 61.69, yesterday's close was 61.56, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of VCEB shows these updates.

Does Vanguard World Funds ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard World Funds ETF is currently valued at 61.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.21% and USD. View the chart live to track VCEB movements.

How to buy VCEB stock?

You can buy Vanguard World Funds ETF shares at the current price of 61.64. Orders are usually placed near 61.64 or 61.94, while 75 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow VCEB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VCEB stock?

Investing in Vanguard World Funds ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.38 - 64.90 and current price 61.64. Many compare 0.41% and -3.37% before placing orders at 61.64 or 61.94. Explore the VCEB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard World Funds ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard World Funds ETF in the past year was 64.90. Within 61.38 - 64.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard World Funds ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard World Funds ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard World Funds ETF (VCEB) over the year was 61.38. Comparing it with the current 61.64 and 61.38 - 64.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCEB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VCEB stock split?

Vanguard World Funds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.56, and -2.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
61.58 61.69
Year Range
61.38 64.90
Previous Close
61.56
Open
61.69
Bid
61.64
Ask
61.94
Low
61.58
High
61.69
Volume
75
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
0.41%
6 Months Change
-3.37%
Year Change
-2.21%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev