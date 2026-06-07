UXI: ProShares Ultra Industrials
今日UXI汇率已更改1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点63.02和高点63.87进行交易。
关注ProShares Ultra Industrials动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UXI新闻
- Nearly A Third Of Tech Has Raised Guidance
- U.S. Flash PMI Shows Faster Growth, But Price Pressures And Supply Delays Intensify
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Improved Business Conditions In July
- Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index: Steady Growth In July
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Jumps To Highest Level Since 2021
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Significant Growth In July
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- US Manufacturers Report Further Strong Output Growth In June, But Jobs Are Cut
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Slightly Slower Expansion In June
- PMI Drops
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Growth Slips To 3-Month Low Despite Expansion
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- May Market Recap: Rebuilding For Resiliency
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Flash PMIs Signal Diverging Growth Trends Among The Major Developed Economies
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Rebounded In June
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- Inflation Likely To Subside, Growth Likely To Improve
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
常见问题解答
UXI股票今天的价格是多少？
ProShares Ultra Industrials股票今天的定价为63.48。它在63.02 - 63.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为62.74，交易量达到5。UXI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
ProShares Ultra Industrials股票是否支付股息？
ProShares Ultra Industrials目前的价值为63.48。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注45.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪UXI走势。
如何购买UXI股票？
您可以以63.48的当前价格购买ProShares Ultra Industrials股票。订单通常设置在63.48或63.78附近，而5和0.35%显示市场活动。立即关注UXI的实时图表更新。
如何投资UXI股票？
投资ProShares Ultra Industrials需要考虑年度范围41.72 - 64.95和当前价格63.48。许多人在以63.48或63.78下订单之前，会比较5.41%和。实时查看UXI价格图表，了解每日变化。
ProShares Ultra Industrials股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，ProShares Ultra Industrials的最高价格是64.95。在41.72 - 64.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪ProShares Ultra Industrials的绩效。
ProShares Ultra Industrials股票的最低价格是多少？
ProShares Ultra Industrials（UXI）的最低价格为41.72。将其与当前的63.48和41.72 - 64.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看UXI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
UXI股票是什么时候拆分的？
ProShares Ultra Industrials历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、62.74和45.30%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 62.74
- 开盘价
- 63.26
- 卖价
- 63.48
- 买价
- 63.78
- 最低价
- 63.02
- 最高价
- 63.87
- 交易量
- 5
- 日变化
- 1.18%
- 月变化
- 5.41%
- 6个月变化
- 6.72%
- 年变化
- 45.30%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%