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UXI: ProShares Ultra Industrials

63.48 USD 0.74 (1.18%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日UXI汇率已更改1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点63.02和高点63.87进行交易。

关注ProShares Ultra Industrials动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UXI新闻

常见问题解答

UXI股票今天的价格是多少？

ProShares Ultra Industrials股票今天的定价为63.48。它在63.02 - 63.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为62.74，交易量达到5。UXI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

ProShares Ultra Industrials股票是否支付股息？

ProShares Ultra Industrials目前的价值为63.48。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注45.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪UXI走势。

如何购买UXI股票？

您可以以63.48的当前价格购买ProShares Ultra Industrials股票。订单通常设置在63.48或63.78附近，而5和0.35%显示市场活动。立即关注UXI的实时图表更新。

如何投资UXI股票？

投资ProShares Ultra Industrials需要考虑年度范围41.72 - 64.95和当前价格63.48。许多人在以63.48或63.78下订单之前，会比较5.41%和。实时查看UXI价格图表，了解每日变化。

ProShares Ultra Industrials股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，ProShares Ultra Industrials的最高价格是64.95。在41.72 - 64.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪ProShares Ultra Industrials的绩效。

ProShares Ultra Industrials股票的最低价格是多少？

ProShares Ultra Industrials（UXI）的最低价格为41.72。将其与当前的63.48和41.72 - 64.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看UXI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

UXI股票是什么时候拆分的？

ProShares Ultra Industrials历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、62.74和45.30%中可见。

日范围
63.02 63.87
年范围
41.72 64.95
前一天收盘价
62.74
开盘价
63.26
卖价
63.48
买价
63.78
最低价
63.02
最高价
63.87
交易量
5
日变化
1.18%
月变化
5.41%
6个月变化
6.72%
年变化
45.30%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%