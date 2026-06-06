- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UXI: ProShares Ultra Industrials
UXI exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.45 and at a high of 63.72.
Follow ProShares Ultra Industrials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UXI News
- U.S. Flash PMI Shows Faster Growth, But Price Pressures And Supply Delays Intensify
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Improved Business Conditions In July
- Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index: Steady Growth In July
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Jumps To Highest Level Since 2021
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Significant Growth In July
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- US Manufacturers Report Further Strong Output Growth In June, But Jobs Are Cut
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Slightly Slower Expansion In June
- PMI Drops
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Growth Slips To 3-Month Low Despite Expansion
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- May Market Recap: Rebuilding For Resiliency
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Flash PMIs Signal Diverging Growth Trends Among The Major Developed Economies
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Rebounded In June
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- Inflation Likely To Subside, Growth Likely To Improve
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UXI stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Industrials stock is priced at 63.45 today. It trades within 63.45 - 63.72, yesterday's close was 64.09, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of UXI shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Industrials stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Industrials is currently valued at 63.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 45.23% and USD. View the chart live to track UXI movements.
How to buy UXI stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Industrials shares at the current price of 63.45. Orders are usually placed near 63.45 or 63.75, while 7 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow UXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UXI stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Industrials involves considering the yearly range 41.72 - 64.95 and current price 63.45. Many compare 5.36% and 6.67% before placing orders at 63.45 or 63.75. Explore the UXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Industrials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the past year was 64.95. Within 41.72 - 64.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Industrials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Industrials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Industrials (UXI) over the year was 41.72. Comparing it with the current 63.45 and 41.72 - 64.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UXI stock split?
ProShares Ultra Industrials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.09, and 45.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.09
- Open
- 63.72
- Bid
- 63.45
- Ask
- 63.75
- Low
- 63.45
- High
- 63.72
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- 5.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.67%
- Year Change
- 45.23%