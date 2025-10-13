USTB: VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
今日USTB汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点50.37和高点50.41进行交易。
关注VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTB新闻
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Rates Spark: Hike Temptation
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Closing The Curtain On Rate Cuts
- The Fed Balance Sheet Increases By $31B In June
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings Growth Tempered With One-Time Gains And The Treasury Yield Curve
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Global Wealth Research - April 2026
- Ceasefire Brings Relief, But Outlooks Remain Complex
- U.S. Government Adds $481B In Debt In 3 Months
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- Markets Prepare For New Fed Era Amid Change In Leadership
- Global Rates Begin To Diverge
- 2026 Cumberland Advisors Markets Outlook
- Trump Just Bypassed The Fed
- Monthly Macro Monitor: No Change
- The Answer To The Curve Steepener: Active/Passive Barbell
- U.S. Rates: How Low Can They Go?
- U.S. Curve Outlook: Why U.S. Treasury Yields Are Surging Before The Fed
- Fed Funds Cut Coming Dec 10th; Longer-Maturity Move Likely To Happen With Fed Chair Change
- U.S. Government Borrows $1.8T In 4 Months
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Measuring The Impact Of The China Rare Earth Love Letter
常见问题解答
USTB股票今天的价格是多少？
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票今天的定价为50.39。它在50.37 - 50.41范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.36，交易量达到527。USTB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF目前的价值为50.39。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪USTB走势。
如何购买USTB股票？
您可以以50.39的当前价格购买VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.39或50.69附近，而527和-0.04%显示市场活动。立即关注USTB的实时图表更新。
如何投资USTB股票？
投资VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围50.31 - 51.12和当前价格50.39。许多人在以50.39或50.69下订单之前，会比较-0.26%和。实时查看USTB价格图表，了解每日变化。
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF的最高价格是51.12。在50.31 - 51.12内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF的绩效。
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF（USTB）的最低价格为50.31。将其与当前的50.39和50.31 - 51.12进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看USTB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
USTB股票是什么时候拆分的？
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.36和-1.04%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.36
- 开盘价
- 50.41
- 卖价
- 50.39
- 买价
- 50.69
- 最低价
- 50.37
- 最高价
- 50.41
- 交易量
- 527
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- -0.26%
- 6个月变化
- -1.31%
- 年变化
- -1.04%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%