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货币 / USTB
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USTB: VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

50.39 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日USTB汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点50.37和高点50.41进行交易。

关注VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USTB新闻

常见问题解答

USTB股票今天的价格是多少？

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票今天的定价为50.39。它在50.37 - 50.41范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.36，交易量达到527。USTB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF目前的价值为50.39。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪USTB走势。

如何购买USTB股票？

您可以以50.39的当前价格购买VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.39或50.69附近，而527和-0.04%显示市场活动。立即关注USTB的实时图表更新。

如何投资USTB股票？

投资VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围50.31 - 51.12和当前价格50.39。许多人在以50.39或50.69下订单之前，会比较-0.26%和。实时查看USTB价格图表，了解每日变化。

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF的最高价格是51.12。在50.31 - 51.12内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF的绩效。

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF（USTB）的最低价格为50.31。将其与当前的50.39和50.31 - 51.12进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看USTB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

USTB股票是什么时候拆分的？

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.36和-1.04%中可见。

日范围
50.37 50.41
年范围
50.31 51.12
前一天收盘价
50.36
开盘价
50.41
卖价
50.39
买价
50.69
最低价
50.37
最高价
50.41
交易量
527
日变化
0.06%
月变化
-0.26%
6个月变化
-1.31%
年变化
-1.04%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%