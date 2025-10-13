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USTB: VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
USTB exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.40 and at a high of 50.43.
Follow VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTB News
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Rates Spark: Hike Temptation
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Closing The Curtain On Rate Cuts
- The Fed Balance Sheet Increases By $31B In June
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings Growth Tempered With One-Time Gains And The Treasury Yield Curve
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Global Wealth Research - April 2026
- Ceasefire Brings Relief, But Outlooks Remain Complex
- U.S. Government Adds $481B In Debt In 3 Months
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- Markets Prepare For New Fed Era Amid Change In Leadership
- Global Rates Begin To Diverge
- 2026 Cumberland Advisors Markets Outlook
- Trump Just Bypassed The Fed
- Monthly Macro Monitor: No Change
- The Answer To The Curve Steepener: Active/Passive Barbell
- U.S. Rates: How Low Can They Go?
- U.S. Curve Outlook: Why U.S. Treasury Yields Are Surging Before The Fed
- Fed Funds Cut Coming Dec 10th; Longer-Maturity Move Likely To Happen With Fed Chair Change
- U.S. Government Borrows $1.8T In 4 Months
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Measuring The Impact Of The China Rare Earth Love Letter
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USTB stock price today?
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.42 today. It trades within 50.40 - 50.43, yesterday's close was 50.52, and trading volume reached 374. The live price chart of USTB shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track USTB movements.
How to buy USTB stock?
You can buy VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.42. Orders are usually placed near 50.42 or 50.72, while 374 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow USTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USTB stock?
Investing in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.31 - 51.12 and current price 50.42. Many compare -0.20% and -1.25% before placing orders at 50.42 or 50.72. Explore the USTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the past year was 51.12. Within 50.31 - 51.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) over the year was 50.31. Comparing it with the current 50.42 and 50.31 - 51.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USTB stock split?
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.52, and -0.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.52
- Open
- 50.43
- Bid
- 50.42
- Ask
- 50.72
- Low
- 50.40
- High
- 50.43
- Volume
- 374
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- -0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.25%
- Year Change
- -0.98%