TYG: 陆龟能源基建基金
今日TYG汇率已更改0.35%。当日，交易品种以低点42.65和高点43.00进行交易。
关注陆龟能源基建基金动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYG新闻
- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of June 2026
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- TYG: This Aptly Named Fund Can Be Safely Avoided (NYSE:TYG)
- 2 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of May 2026
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- TYG: Can See Durable Growth Over The Coming Decade (NYSE:TYG)
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- Closed-End Funds: My Top 10 Holdings February 2026
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock hits 52-week high at $49.48
- Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock hits 52-week high at $47.81
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- NML: This Fund Is Worth Considering Given Current Energy Sector Trends (NYSE:NML)
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
- TYG: Multiple Mergers, Multiple Distribution Increases, Midstream Momentum (NYSE:TYG)
- Addressing Questions On Oil, Geopolitics, And Midstream
- Breaking Down Midstream/MLP Performance For 2025
常见问题解答
TYG股票今天的价格是多少？
陆龟能源基建基金股票今天的定价为42.76。它在42.65 - 43.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.61，交易量达到264。TYG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
陆龟能源基建基金股票是否支付股息？
陆龟能源基建基金目前的价值为42.76。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.61%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TYG走势。
如何购买TYG股票？
您可以以42.76的当前价格购买陆龟能源基建基金股票。订单通常设置在42.76或43.06附近，而264和0.14%显示市场活动。立即关注TYG的实时图表更新。
如何投资TYG股票？
投资陆龟能源基建基金需要考虑年度范围40.35 - 51.18和当前价格42.76。许多人在以42.76或43.06下订单之前，会比较-0.44%和。实时查看TYG价格图表，了解每日变化。
陆龟能源基建基金股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，陆龟能源基建基金的最高价格是51.18。在40.35 - 51.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪陆龟能源基建基金的绩效。
陆龟能源基建基金股票的最低价格是多少？
陆龟能源基建基金（TYG）的最低价格为40.35。将其与当前的42.76和40.35 - 51.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TYG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
TYG股票是什么时候拆分的？
陆龟能源基建基金历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.61和0.61%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.61
- 开盘价
- 42.70
- 卖价
- 42.76
- 买价
- 43.06
- 最低价
- 42.65
- 最高价
- 43.00
- 交易量
- 264
- 日变化
- 0.35%
- 月变化
- -0.44%
- 6个月变化
- -14.39%
- 年变化
- 0.61%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%