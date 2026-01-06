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TYG: 陆龟能源基建基金

42.76 USD 0.15 (0.35%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日TYG汇率已更改0.35%。当日，交易品种以低点42.65和高点43.00进行交易。

关注陆龟能源基建基金动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TYG新闻

常见问题解答

TYG股票今天的价格是多少？

陆龟能源基建基金股票今天的定价为42.76。它在42.65 - 43.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.61，交易量达到264。TYG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

陆龟能源基建基金股票是否支付股息？

陆龟能源基建基金目前的价值为42.76。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.61%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TYG走势。

如何购买TYG股票？

您可以以42.76的当前价格购买陆龟能源基建基金股票。订单通常设置在42.76或43.06附近，而264和0.14%显示市场活动。立即关注TYG的实时图表更新。

如何投资TYG股票？

投资陆龟能源基建基金需要考虑年度范围40.35 - 51.18和当前价格42.76。许多人在以42.76或43.06下订单之前，会比较-0.44%和。实时查看TYG价格图表，了解每日变化。

陆龟能源基建基金股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，陆龟能源基建基金的最高价格是51.18。在40.35 - 51.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪陆龟能源基建基金的绩效。

陆龟能源基建基金股票的最低价格是多少？

陆龟能源基建基金（TYG）的最低价格为40.35。将其与当前的42.76和40.35 - 51.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TYG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

TYG股票是什么时候拆分的？

陆龟能源基建基金历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.61和0.61%中可见。

日范围
42.65 43.00
年范围
40.35 51.18
前一天收盘价
42.61
开盘价
42.70
卖价
42.76
买价
43.06
最低价
42.65
最高价
43.00
交易量
264
日变化
0.35%
月变化
-0.44%
6个月变化
-14.39%
年变化
0.61%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%