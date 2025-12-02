TPYP: Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF
今日TPYP汇率已更改0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点42.23和高点42.65进行交易。
关注Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPYP新闻
- Oil Refiners Catch Fire As Iran Conflict Drags Nuclear Sector Lower
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- EMLP: This ETF Is Worth Considering If The Low Relative Yield Is Acceptable
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- EIPI: This Fund May Be A Buy For Energy Income Investors (NYSEARCA:EIPI)
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
- Addressing Questions On Oil, Geopolitics, And Midstream
- MDST: Interesting Strategy, But Limited Appeal For Most Income Investors (NYSE:MDST)
- Breaking Down Midstream/MLP Performance For 2025
- Exploring Midstream's Water Handling Services
- The MLP Landscape: Valuations, Cash Flow Discipline, And The 2026 Outlook
- U.S. Midstream MLPs: Macro Forces Behind Cash Flows And Investor Appeal
- Power Crunch Sparks Northeast Gas Pipeline Revival
- 2026 Midstream/MLPs: Company-Level Tailwinds Amid Macro Clouds
- Midstream/MLP Q3 2025 Buybacks Surged To Record Level
常见问题解答
TPYP股票今天的价格是多少？
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票今天的定价为42.44。它在42.23 - 42.65范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.20，交易量达到59。TPYP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票是否支付股息？
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF目前的价值为42.44。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.56%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TPYP走势。
如何购买TPYP股票？
您可以以42.44的当前价格购买Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票。订单通常设置在42.44或42.74附近，而59和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注TPYP的实时图表更新。
如何投资TPYP股票？
投资Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF需要考虑年度范围40.19 - 44.65和当前价格42.44。许多人在以42.44或42.74下订单之前，会比较-0.33%和。实时查看TPYP价格图表，了解每日变化。
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF的最高价格是44.65。在40.19 - 44.65内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF的绩效。
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF（TPYP）的最低价格为40.19。将其与当前的42.44和40.19 - 44.65进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TPYP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
TPYP股票是什么时候拆分的？
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.20和4.56%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.20
- 开盘价
- 42.45
- 卖价
- 42.44
- 买价
- 42.74
- 最低价
- 42.23
- 最高价
- 42.65
- 交易量
- 59
- 日变化
- 0.57%
- 月变化
- -0.33%
- 6个月变化
- 1.71%
- 年变化
- 4.56%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%