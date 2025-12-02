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TPYP: Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF

42.44 USD 0.24 (0.57%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日TPYP汇率已更改0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点42.23和高点42.65进行交易。

关注Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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TPYP新闻

常见问题解答

TPYP股票今天的价格是多少？

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票今天的定价为42.44。它在42.23 - 42.65范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.20，交易量达到59。TPYP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票是否支付股息？

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF目前的价值为42.44。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.56%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TPYP走势。

如何购买TPYP股票？

您可以以42.44的当前价格购买Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票。订单通常设置在42.44或42.74附近，而59和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注TPYP的实时图表更新。

如何投资TPYP股票？

投资Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF需要考虑年度范围40.19 - 44.65和当前价格42.44。许多人在以42.44或42.74下订单之前，会比较-0.33%和。实时查看TPYP价格图表，了解每日变化。

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF的最高价格是44.65。在40.19 - 44.65内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF的绩效。

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF（TPYP）的最低价格为40.19。将其与当前的42.44和40.19 - 44.65进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TPYP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

TPYP股票是什么时候拆分的？

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.20和4.56%中可见。

日范围
42.23 42.65
年范围
40.19 44.65
前一天收盘价
42.20
开盘价
42.45
卖价
42.44
买价
42.74
最低价
42.23
最高价
42.65
交易量
59
日变化
0.57%
月变化
-0.33%
6个月变化
1.71%
年变化
4.56%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%