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TPYP: Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF
TPYP exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.65 and at a high of 42.19.
Follow Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPYP News
- Oil Refiners Catch Fire As Iran Conflict Drags Nuclear Sector Lower
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- EMLP: This ETF Is Worth Considering If The Low Relative Yield Is Acceptable
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- EIPI: This Fund May Be A Buy For Energy Income Investors (NYSEARCA:EIPI)
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
- Addressing Questions On Oil, Geopolitics, And Midstream
- MDST: Interesting Strategy, But Limited Appeal For Most Income Investors (NYSE:MDST)
- Breaking Down Midstream/MLP Performance For 2025
- Exploring Midstream's Water Handling Services
- The MLP Landscape: Valuations, Cash Flow Discipline, And The 2026 Outlook
- U.S. Midstream MLPs: Macro Forces Behind Cash Flows And Investor Appeal
- Power Crunch Sparks Northeast Gas Pipeline Revival
- 2026 Midstream/MLPs: Company-Level Tailwinds Amid Macro Clouds
- Midstream/MLP Q3 2025 Buybacks Surged To Record Level
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TPYP stock price today?
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock is priced at 41.65 today. It trades within 41.65 - 42.19, yesterday's close was 42.20, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of TPYP shows these updates.
Does Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock pay dividends?
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF is currently valued at 41.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.61% and USD. View the chart live to track TPYP movements.
How to buy TPYP stock?
You can buy Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF shares at the current price of 41.65. Orders are usually placed near 41.65 or 41.95, while 101 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow TPYP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TPYP stock?
Investing in Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.19 - 44.65 and current price 41.65. Many compare -2.18% and -0.18% before placing orders at 41.65 or 41.95. Explore the TPYP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF in the past year was 44.65. Within 40.19 - 44.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP) over the year was 40.19. Comparing it with the current 41.65 and 40.19 - 44.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPYP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TPYP stock split?
Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.20, and 2.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.20
- Open
- 41.93
- Bid
- 41.65
- Ask
- 41.95
- Low
- 41.65
- High
- 42.19
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- -1.30%
- Month Change
- -2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.18%
- Year Change
- 2.61%