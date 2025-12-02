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TPYP: Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF

41.65 USD 0.55 (1.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TPYP exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.65 and at a high of 42.19.

Follow Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TPYP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TPYP stock price today?

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock is priced at 41.65 today. It trades within 41.65 - 42.19, yesterday's close was 42.20, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of TPYP shows these updates.

Does Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock pay dividends?

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF is currently valued at 41.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.61% and USD. View the chart live to track TPYP movements.

How to buy TPYP stock?

You can buy Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF shares at the current price of 41.65. Orders are usually placed near 41.65 or 41.95, while 101 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow TPYP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TPYP stock?

Investing in Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.19 - 44.65 and current price 41.65. Many compare -2.18% and -0.18% before placing orders at 41.65 or 41.95. Explore the TPYP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF in the past year was 44.65. Within 40.19 - 44.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP) over the year was 40.19. Comparing it with the current 41.65 and 40.19 - 44.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPYP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TPYP stock split?

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.20, and 2.61% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.65 42.19
Year Range
40.19 44.65
Previous Close
42.20
Open
41.93
Bid
41.65
Ask
41.95
Low
41.65
High
42.19
Volume
101
Daily Change
-1.30%
Month Change
-2.18%
6 Months Change
-0.18%
Year Change
2.61%
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