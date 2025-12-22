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TPIF: Timothy Plan International ETF

38.69 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日TPIF汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点38.64和高点38.82进行交易。

关注Timothy Plan International ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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TPIF新闻

常见问题解答

TPIF股票今天的价格是多少？

Timothy Plan International ETF股票今天的定价为38.69。它在38.64 - 38.82范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为38.69，交易量达到104。TPIF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Timothy Plan International ETF股票是否支付股息？

Timothy Plan International ETF目前的价值为38.69。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注19.16%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TPIF走势。

如何购买TPIF股票？

您可以以38.69的当前价格购买Timothy Plan International ETF股票。订单通常设置在38.69或38.99附近，而104和-0.33%显示市场活动。立即关注TPIF的实时图表更新。

如何投资TPIF股票？

投资Timothy Plan International ETF需要考虑年度范围32.47 - 38.95和当前价格38.69。许多人在以38.69或38.99下订单之前，会比较2.08%和。实时查看TPIF价格图表，了解每日变化。

Timothy Plan International ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Timothy Plan International ETF的最高价格是38.95。在32.47 - 38.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Timothy Plan International ETF的绩效。

Timothy Plan International ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Timothy Plan International ETF（TPIF）的最低价格为32.47。将其与当前的38.69和32.47 - 38.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TPIF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

TPIF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Timothy Plan International ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、38.69和19.16%中可见。

日范围
38.64 38.82
年范围
32.47 38.95
前一天收盘价
38.69
开盘价
38.82
卖价
38.69
买价
38.99
最低价
38.64
最高价
38.82
交易量
104
日变化
0.00%
月变化
2.08%
6个月变化
1.90%
年变化
19.16%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%