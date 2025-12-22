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TPIF: Timothy Plan International ETF

38.89 USD 0.35 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TPIF exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.81 and at a high of 38.95.

Follow Timothy Plan International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TPIF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TPIF stock price today?

Timothy Plan International ETF stock is priced at 38.89 today. It trades within 38.81 - 38.95, yesterday's close was 38.54, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of TPIF shows these updates.

Does Timothy Plan International ETF stock pay dividends?

Timothy Plan International ETF is currently valued at 38.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.77% and USD. View the chart live to track TPIF movements.

How to buy TPIF stock?

You can buy Timothy Plan International ETF shares at the current price of 38.89. Orders are usually placed near 38.89 or 39.19, while 44 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow TPIF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TPIF stock?

Investing in Timothy Plan International ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.47 - 38.95 and current price 38.89. Many compare 2.61% and 2.42% before placing orders at 38.89 or 39.19. Explore the TPIF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Timothy Plan International ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Timothy Plan International ETF in the past year was 38.95. Within 32.47 - 38.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Timothy Plan International ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Timothy Plan International ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) over the year was 32.47. Comparing it with the current 38.89 and 32.47 - 38.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPIF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TPIF stock split?

Timothy Plan International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.54, and 19.77% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.81 38.95
Year Range
32.47 38.95
Previous Close
38.54
Open
38.95
Bid
38.89
Ask
39.19
Low
38.81
High
38.95
Volume
44
Daily Change
0.91%
Month Change
2.61%
6 Months Change
2.42%
Year Change
19.77%
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