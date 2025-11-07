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THW: abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest

13.87 USD 0.06 (0.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日THW汇率已更改0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点13.77和高点13.88进行交易。

关注abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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THW新闻

常见问题解答

THW股票今天的价格是多少？

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为13.87。它在13.77 - 13.88范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.81，交易量达到284。THW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为13.87。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注18.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪THW走势。

如何购买THW股票？

您可以以13.87的当前价格购买abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在13.87或14.17附近，而284和0.36%显示市场活动。立即关注THW的实时图表更新。

如何投资THW股票？

投资abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围11.18 - 13.88和当前价格13.87。许多人在以13.87或14.17下订单之前，会比较3.90%和。实时查看THW价格图表，了解每日变化。

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是13.88。在11.18 - 13.88内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest（THW）的最低价格为11.18。将其与当前的13.87和11.18 - 13.88进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看THW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

THW股票是什么时候拆分的？

abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.81和18.04%中可见。

日范围
13.77 13.88
年范围
11.18 13.88
前一天收盘价
13.81
开盘价
13.82
卖价
13.87
买价
14.17
最低价
13.77
最高价
13.88
交易量
284
日变化
0.43%
月变化
3.90%
6个月变化
10.78%
年变化
18.04%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%