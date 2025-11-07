THW: abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest
今日THW汇率已更改0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点13.77和高点13.88进行交易。
关注abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THW新闻
- THW: The GLP-1 Market Can Help Support The 10% Yield (NYSE:THW)
- I Am Buying +10% Yields At Big Discounts To Boost My Income
- THQ: A Solid Healthcare Fund For 2026 (NYSE:THQ)
- abrdn World Healthcare Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- THW: A Global Healthcare Fund With 11% Yield But Overpays The Distribution (NYSE:THW)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- 7 High-Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution In 10 Years Plus
- Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Q4 2025 Commentary (THW)
- Thames Water seeks extension for super senior funding conditions
- Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (THW)
- Daniel Thwaites reports 5% revenue growth amid cost pressures
- HQH: Severely Underperforms Peers (NYSE:HQH)
- THQ: Outperforms Peers But Has Limited Growth Potential
常见问题解答
THW股票今天的价格是多少？
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为13.87。它在13.77 - 13.88范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.81，交易量达到284。THW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为13.87。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注18.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪THW走势。
如何购买THW股票？
您可以以13.87的当前价格购买abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在13.87或14.17附近，而284和0.36%显示市场活动。立即关注THW的实时图表更新。
如何投资THW股票？
投资abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围11.18 - 13.88和当前价格13.87。许多人在以13.87或14.17下订单之前，会比较3.90%和。实时查看THW价格图表，了解每日变化。
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是13.88。在11.18 - 13.88内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest（THW）的最低价格为11.18。将其与当前的13.87和11.18 - 13.88进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看THW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
THW股票是什么时候拆分的？
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.81和18.04%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.81
- 开盘价
- 13.82
- 卖价
- 13.87
- 买价
- 14.17
- 最低价
- 13.77
- 最高价
- 13.88
- 交易量
- 284
- 日变化
- 0.43%
- 月变化
- 3.90%
- 6个月变化
- 10.78%
- 年变化
- 18.04%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%