- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
THW: abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest
THW exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.53 and at a high of 13.70.
Follow abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THW News
- THW: The GLP-1 Market Can Help Support The 10% Yield (NYSE:THW)
- I Am Buying +10% Yields At Big Discounts To Boost My Income
- THQ: A Solid Healthcare Fund For 2026 (NYSE:THQ)
- abrdn World Healthcare Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- THW: A Global Healthcare Fund With 11% Yield But Overpays The Distribution (NYSE:THW)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- 7 High-Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution In 10 Years Plus
- Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Q4 2025 Commentary (THW)
- Thames Water seeks extension for super senior funding conditions
- Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (THW)
- Daniel Thwaites reports 5% revenue growth amid cost pressures
- HQH: Severely Underperforms Peers (NYSE:HQH)
- THQ: Outperforms Peers But Has Limited Growth Potential
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THW stock price today?
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 13.66 today. It trades within 13.53 - 13.70, yesterday's close was 13.48, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of THW shows these updates.
Does abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 13.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.26% and USD. View the chart live to track THW movements.
How to buy THW stock?
You can buy abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 13.66. Orders are usually placed near 13.66 or 13.96, while 159 and 0.89% show market activity. Follow THW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THW stock?
Investing in abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.18 - 13.79 and current price 13.66. Many compare 2.32% and 9.11% before placing orders at 13.66 or 13.96. Explore the THW price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.79. Within 11.18 - 13.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (THW) over the year was 11.18. Comparing it with the current 13.66 and 11.18 - 13.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THW stock split?
abrdn World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.48, and 16.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.48
- Open
- 13.54
- Bid
- 13.66
- Ask
- 13.96
- Low
- 13.53
- High
- 13.70
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 2.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.11%
- Year Change
- 16.26%