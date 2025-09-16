SUSB: iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
今日SUSB汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点24.81和高点24.84进行交易。
关注iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUSB新闻
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Climate Concerns Still Top Of Mind For Investors
- Sustainable Investment: An Improving Context For 2026
- 2026 Sustainable Investment Trends
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- Assessing COP30: Progress And Retreat
- S&P Global Data Center And Energy Innovation Summit: Lending And Investing
- Ignore The Gloom – Why COP30 Is A Success
- Green Debt Market Passes $3 Trillion Milestone
- Recent Credit Stress A Canary In The Coal Mine?
- The Hidden Drivers Of Corporate Value
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Decarbonisation In Portfolio Benchmarks
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
常见问题解答
SUSB股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF股票今天的定价为24.82。它在24.81 - 24.84范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.82，交易量达到159。SUSB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF目前的价值为24.82。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SUSB走势。
如何购买SUSB股票？
您可以以24.82的当前价格购买iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在24.82或25.12附近，而159和-0.08%显示市场活动。立即关注SUSB的实时图表更新。
如何投资SUSB股票？
投资iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围24.77 - 25.39和当前价格24.82。许多人在以24.82或25.12下订单之前，会比较0.20%和。实时查看SUSB价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF的最高价格是25.39。在24.77 - 25.39内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF的绩效。
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF（SUSB）的最低价格为24.77。将其与当前的24.82和24.77 - 25.39进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SUSB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SUSB股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.82和-1.35%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.82
- 开盘价
- 24.84
- 卖价
- 24.82
- 买价
- 25.12
- 最低价
- 24.81
- 最高价
- 24.84
- 交易量
- 159
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.20%
- 6个月变化
- -1.70%
- 年变化
- -1.35%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%