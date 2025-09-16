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SUSB: iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
SUSB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.84 and at a high of 24.87.
Follow iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUSB News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Climate Concerns Still Top Of Mind For Investors
- Sustainable Investment: An Improving Context For 2026
- 2026 Sustainable Investment Trends
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- Assessing COP30: Progress And Retreat
- S&P Global Data Center And Energy Innovation Summit: Lending And Investing
- Ignore The Gloom – Why COP30 Is A Success
- Green Debt Market Passes $3 Trillion Milestone
- Recent Credit Stress A Canary In The Coal Mine?
- The Hidden Drivers Of Corporate Value
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Decarbonisation In Portfolio Benchmarks
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUSB stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.86 today. It trades within 24.84 - 24.87, yesterday's close was 24.81, and trading volume reached 163. The live price chart of SUSB shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.19% and USD. View the chart live to track SUSB movements.
How to buy SUSB stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.86. Orders are usually placed near 24.86 or 25.16, while 163 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SUSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUSB stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.77 - 25.39 and current price 24.86. Many compare 0.36% and -1.54% before placing orders at 24.86 or 25.16. Explore the SUSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 25.39. Within 24.77 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) over the year was 24.77. Comparing it with the current 24.86 and 24.77 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUSB stock split?
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.81, and -1.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.81
- Open
- 24.87
- Bid
- 24.86
- Ask
- 25.16
- Low
- 24.84
- High
- 24.87
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.54%
- Year Change
- -1.19%