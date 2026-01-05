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STK: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc

52.19 USD 0.30 (0.57%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日STK汇率已更改-0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点52.05和高点52.80进行交易。

关注Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STK新闻

常见问题解答

STK股票今天的价格是多少？

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票今天的定价为52.19。它在52.05 - 52.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为52.49，交易量达到108。STK的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc目前的价值为52.19。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注67.49%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪STK走势。

如何购买STK股票？

您可以以52.19的当前价格购买Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在52.19或52.49附近，而108和-0.63%显示市场活动。立即关注STK的实时图表更新。

如何投资STK股票？

投资Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围31.07 - 58.38和当前价格52.19。许多人在以52.19或52.49下订单之前，会比较7.08%和。实时查看STK价格图表，了解每日变化。

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc的最高价格是58.38。在31.07 - 58.38内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc的绩效。

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc（STK）的最低价格为31.07。将其与当前的52.19和31.07 - 58.38进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看STK在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

STK股票是什么时候拆分的？

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、52.49和67.49%中可见。

日范围
52.05 52.80
年范围
31.07 58.38
前一天收盘价
52.49
开盘价
52.52
卖价
52.19
买价
52.49
最低价
52.05
最高价
52.80
交易量
108
日变化
-0.57%
月变化
7.08%
6个月变化
29.25%
年变化
67.49%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%