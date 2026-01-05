STK: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc
今日STK汇率已更改-0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点52.05和高点52.80进行交易。
关注Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STK新闻
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常见问题解答
STK股票今天的价格是多少？
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票今天的定价为52.19。它在52.05 - 52.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为52.49，交易量达到108。STK的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc目前的价值为52.19。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注67.49%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪STK走势。
如何购买STK股票？
您可以以52.19的当前价格购买Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在52.19或52.49附近，而108和-0.63%显示市场活动。立即关注STK的实时图表更新。
如何投资STK股票？
投资Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围31.07 - 58.38和当前价格52.19。许多人在以52.19或52.49下订单之前，会比较7.08%和。实时查看STK价格图表，了解每日变化。
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc的最高价格是58.38。在31.07 - 58.38内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc的绩效。
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc（STK）的最低价格为31.07。将其与当前的52.19和31.07 - 58.38进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看STK在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
STK股票是什么时候拆分的？
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、52.49和67.49%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.49
- 开盘价
- 52.52
- 卖价
- 52.19
- 买价
- 52.49
- 最低价
- 52.05
- 最高价
- 52.80
- 交易量
- 108
- 日变化
- -0.57%
- 月变化
- 7.08%
- 6个月变化
- 29.25%
- 年变化
- 67.49%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%