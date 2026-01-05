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STK: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc
STK exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.51 and at a high of 52.34.
Follow Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STK News
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- A 6% Yield, Aggressive Growth Retirement Income Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- ETB ETF: Good Income Fund, But High Tech Exposure Could Be A Risk (NYSE:ETB)
- STK: Still Has Room To Run But Isn't As Attractive (NYSE:STK)
- $2 Million Should Be Enough To Retire (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- ETJ: Disappointing Performance Through The Market Rally (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ETJ)
- How to Build a $1 Million Conservative Retirement Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- When The Winds Of Change Blow, Build Windmills, Not Walls
- QQQ Vs. STK: Why This Tech Income Fund Offers A More Balanced Path Forward (NASDAQ:QQQ)
- How A $500K Portfolio Produces $25,000 In Dividends And Outperforms The S&P 500
- Potential $5,000 Monthly Income: 12 Investments To Buy And Hold For The Next 10 Years
- How To Find Funds That Beat The S&P 500 For Retirement
- 7 Income-Oriented CEFs With Rising NAV And Distribution Increases For At Least 10+ Years
- BOE: Improving Global Diversification, But Lacks Exposure To Outperforming Sectors
- ETJ: Expect Continued Underperformance From This CEF
- India's NSE to set up unit for proposed national coal trading exchange
- STK: Tax-Efficient Income From The Growth Of AI (NYSE:STK)
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- Czech defence group CSG launches 3.8 billion euro IPO
- BST: Attractively Valued & Positioned To Participate In The Growth Of AI
- Czech defence firm CSG announces Amsterdam IPO
- AIO: Gets The Job Done But Underwhelming Compared To Alternatives (NYSE:AIO)
- NFJ: Sacrificing Gains For Yield Could Lead To Underperformance In 2026 (NYSE:NFJ)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STK stock price today?
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock is priced at 52.33 today. It trades within 51.51 - 52.34, yesterday's close was 51.58, and trading volume reached 171. The live price chart of STK shows these updates.
Does Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc is currently valued at 52.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.94% and USD. View the chart live to track STK movements.
How to buy STK stock?
You can buy Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc shares at the current price of 52.33. Orders are usually placed near 52.33 or 52.63, while 171 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow STK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STK stock?
Investing in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 31.07 - 58.38 and current price 52.33. Many compare 7.37% and 29.59% before placing orders at 52.33 or 52.63. Explore the STK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc in the past year was 58.38. Within 31.07 - 58.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc (STK) over the year was 31.07. Comparing it with the current 52.33 and 31.07 - 58.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STK stock split?
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.58, and 67.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.58
- Open
- 51.94
- Bid
- 52.33
- Ask
- 52.63
- Low
- 51.51
- High
- 52.34
- Volume
- 171
- Daily Change
- 1.45%
- Month Change
- 7.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.59%
- Year Change
- 67.94%