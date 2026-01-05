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STK: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc

52.33 USD 0.75 (1.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STK exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.51 and at a high of 52.34.

Follow Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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STK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is STK stock price today?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock is priced at 52.33 today. It trades within 51.51 - 52.34, yesterday's close was 51.58, and trading volume reached 171. The live price chart of STK shows these updates.

Does Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc is currently valued at 52.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.94% and USD. View the chart live to track STK movements.

How to buy STK stock?

You can buy Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc shares at the current price of 52.33. Orders are usually placed near 52.33 or 52.63, while 171 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow STK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into STK stock?

Investing in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 31.07 - 58.38 and current price 52.33. Many compare 7.37% and 29.59% before placing orders at 52.33 or 52.63. Explore the STK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock highest prices?

The highest price of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc in the past year was 58.38. Within 31.07 - 58.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc (STK) over the year was 31.07. Comparing it with the current 52.33 and 31.07 - 58.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did STK stock split?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.58, and 67.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.51 52.34
Year Range
31.07 58.38
Previous Close
51.58
Open
51.94
Bid
52.33
Ask
52.63
Low
51.51
High
52.34
Volume
171
Daily Change
1.45%
Month Change
7.37%
6 Months Change
29.59%
Year Change
67.94%
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