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SRV: NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest

46.63 USD 0.63 (1.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SRV汇率已更改1.37%。当日，交易品种以低点46.24和高点46.83进行交易。

关注NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SRV新闻

常见问题解答

SRV股票今天的价格是多少？

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为46.63。它在46.24 - 46.83范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为46.00，交易量达到88。SRV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为46.63。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.20%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SRV走势。

如何购买SRV股票？

您可以以46.63的当前价格购买NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在46.63或46.93附近，而88和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注SRV的实时图表更新。

如何投资SRV股票？

投资NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围38.11 - 51.43和当前价格46.63。许多人在以46.63或46.93下订单之前，会比较-0.70%和。实时查看SRV价格图表，了解每日变化。

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是51.43。在38.11 - 51.43内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest（SRV）的最低价格为38.11。将其与当前的46.63和38.11 - 51.43进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SRV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SRV股票是什么时候拆分的？

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、46.00和7.20%中可见。

日范围
46.24 46.83
年范围
38.11 51.43
前一天收盘价
46.00
开盘价
46.57
卖价
46.63
买价
46.93
最低价
46.24
最高价
46.83
交易量
88
日变化
1.37%
月变化
-0.70%
6个月变化
7.57%
年变化
7.20%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%