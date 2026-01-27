SRV: NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日SRV汇率已更改1.37%。当日，交易品种以低点46.24和高点46.83进行交易。
关注NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRV新闻
- Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2026
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- ASGI: Time To Take Some Profits (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ASGI)
- NXG Benefiting From AI Data Center Infrastructure And Electrification Of Everything
- Undercovered Stocks: Hess Midstream, Gorilla Technology, Vertiv Holdings And More
- SRV: The Double Discount Nobody Is Talking About (NYSE:SRV)
- SRV: Earn An Attractive Double-Digit Yield From This Midstream Fund Today (NYSE:SRV)
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Rinse And Repeat While Another NXG Rights Offering Nears Expiration (NYSE:NXG)
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- EMO: Monthly Income From Midstream Companies With Some Tradeoffs (NYSE:EMO)
- SRV: The 12% Yield Can Be Supported By Earnings (NYSE:SRV)
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- NML: This Fund Is Worth Considering Given Current Energy Sector Trends (NYSE:NML)
- Andrea Mullins, NXG Cushing director, buys $9991 in shares
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
常见问题解答
SRV股票今天的价格是多少？
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为46.63。它在46.24 - 46.83范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为46.00，交易量达到88。SRV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为46.63。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.20%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SRV走势。
如何购买SRV股票？
您可以以46.63的当前价格购买NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在46.63或46.93附近，而88和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注SRV的实时图表更新。
如何投资SRV股票？
投资NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围38.11 - 51.43和当前价格46.63。许多人在以46.63或46.93下订单之前，会比较-0.70%和。实时查看SRV价格图表，了解每日变化。
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是51.43。在38.11 - 51.43内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest（SRV）的最低价格为38.11。将其与当前的46.63和38.11 - 51.43进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SRV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SRV股票是什么时候拆分的？
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、46.00和7.20%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.00
- 开盘价
- 46.57
- 卖价
- 46.63
- 买价
- 46.93
- 最低价
- 46.24
- 最高价
- 46.83
- 交易量
- 88
- 日变化
- 1.37%
- 月变化
- -0.70%
- 6个月变化
- 7.57%
- 年变化
- 7.20%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%