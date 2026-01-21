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SRV: NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest

46.36 USD 0.10 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SRV exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.01 and at a high of 47.03.

Follow NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is SRV stock price today?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 46.36 today. It trades within 46.01 - 47.03, yesterday's close was 46.26, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of SRV shows these updates.

Does NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 46.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SRV movements.

How to buy SRV stock?

You can buy NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 46.36. Orders are usually placed near 46.36 or 46.66, while 84 and -0.79% show market activity. Follow SRV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SRV stock?

Investing in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 38.11 - 51.43 and current price 46.36. Many compare -1.28% and 6.94% before placing orders at 46.36 or 46.66. Explore the SRV price chart live with daily changes.

What are NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?

The highest price of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 51.43. Within 38.11 - 51.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest (SRV) over the year was 38.11. Comparing it with the current 46.36 and 38.11 - 51.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SRV stock split?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.26, and 6.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.01 47.03
Year Range
38.11 51.43
Previous Close
46.26
Open
46.73
Bid
46.36
Ask
46.66
Low
46.01
High
47.03
Volume
84
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
-1.28%
6 Months Change
6.94%
Year Change
6.57%
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