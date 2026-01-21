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SRV: NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest
SRV exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.01 and at a high of 47.03.
Follow NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRV News
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- ASGI: Time To Take Some Profits (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ASGI)
- NXG Benefiting From AI Data Center Infrastructure And Electrification Of Everything
- Undercovered Stocks: Hess Midstream, Gorilla Technology, Vertiv Holdings And More
- SRV: The Double Discount Nobody Is Talking About (NYSE:SRV)
- SRV: Earn An Attractive Double-Digit Yield From This Midstream Fund Today (NYSE:SRV)
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Rinse And Repeat While Another NXG Rights Offering Nears Expiration (NYSE:NXG)
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- EMO: Monthly Income From Midstream Companies With Some Tradeoffs (NYSE:EMO)
- SRV: The 12% Yield Can Be Supported By Earnings (NYSE:SRV)
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- NML: This Fund Is Worth Considering Given Current Energy Sector Trends (NYSE:NML)
- Andrea Mullins, NXG Cushing director, buys $9991 in shares
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
- TYG: Multiple Mergers, Multiple Distribution Increases, Midstream Momentum (NYSE:TYG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SRV stock price today?
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 46.36 today. It trades within 46.01 - 47.03, yesterday's close was 46.26, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of SRV shows these updates.
Does NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 46.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SRV movements.
How to buy SRV stock?
You can buy NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 46.36. Orders are usually placed near 46.36 or 46.66, while 84 and -0.79% show market activity. Follow SRV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SRV stock?
Investing in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 38.11 - 51.43 and current price 46.36. Many compare -1.28% and 6.94% before placing orders at 46.36 or 46.66. Explore the SRV price chart live with daily changes.
What are NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 51.43. Within 38.11 - 51.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest (SRV) over the year was 38.11. Comparing it with the current 46.36 and 38.11 - 51.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SRV stock split?
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.26, and 6.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.26
- Open
- 46.73
- Bid
- 46.36
- Ask
- 46.66
- Low
- 46.01
- High
- 47.03
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- -1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.94%
- Year Change
- 6.57%