SIJ: ProShares UltraShort Industrials
今日SIJ汇率已更改-0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点15.42和高点15.46进行交易。
关注ProShares UltraShort Industrials动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIJ新闻
- Nearly A Third Of Tech Has Raised Guidance
- U.S. Flash PMI Shows Faster Growth, But Price Pressures And Supply Delays Intensify
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Improved Business Conditions In July
- Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index: Steady Growth In July
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Jumps To Highest Level Since 2021
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Significant Growth In July
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- US Manufacturers Report Further Strong Output Growth In June, But Jobs Are Cut
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Slightly Slower Expansion In June
- PMI Drops
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Growth Slips To 3-Month Low Despite Expansion
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- May Market Recap: Rebuilding For Resiliency
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Flash PMIs Signal Diverging Growth Trends Among The Major Developed Economies
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Rebounded In June
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- Inflation Likely To Subside, Growth Likely To Improve
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
常见问题解答
SIJ股票今天的价格是多少？
ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票今天的定价为15.46。它在15.42 - 15.46范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.54，交易量达到11。SIJ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票是否支付股息？
ProShares UltraShort Industrials目前的价值为15.46。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注74.36%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SIJ走势。
如何购买SIJ股票？
您可以以15.46的当前价格购买ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票。订单通常设置在15.46或15.76附近，而11和0.26%显示市场活动。立即关注SIJ的实时图表更新。
如何投资SIJ股票？
投资ProShares UltraShort Industrials需要考虑年度范围8.51 - 18.71和当前价格15.46。许多人在以15.46或15.76下订单之前，会比较-3.07%和。实时查看SIJ价格图表，了解每日变化。
ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，ProShares UltraShort Industrials的最高价格是18.71。在8.51 - 18.71内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪ProShares UltraShort Industrials的绩效。
ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票的最低价格是多少？
ProShares UltraShort Industrials（SIJ）的最低价格为8.51。将其与当前的15.46和8.51 - 18.71进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SIJ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SIJ股票是什么时候拆分的？
ProShares UltraShort Industrials历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.54和74.36%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.54
- 开盘价
- 15.42
- 卖价
- 15.46
- 买价
- 15.76
- 最低价
- 15.42
- 最高价
- 15.46
- 交易量
- 11
- 日变化
- -0.51%
- 月变化
- -3.07%
- 6个月变化
- 75.28%
- 年变化
- 74.36%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%