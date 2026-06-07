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SIJ: ProShares UltraShort Industrials

15.46 USD 0.08 (0.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SIJ汇率已更改-0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点15.42和高点15.46进行交易。

关注ProShares UltraShort Industrials动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SIJ新闻

常见问题解答

SIJ股票今天的价格是多少？

ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票今天的定价为15.46。它在15.42 - 15.46范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.54，交易量达到11。SIJ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票是否支付股息？

ProShares UltraShort Industrials目前的价值为15.46。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注74.36%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SIJ走势。

如何购买SIJ股票？

您可以以15.46的当前价格购买ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票。订单通常设置在15.46或15.76附近，而11和0.26%显示市场活动。立即关注SIJ的实时图表更新。

如何投资SIJ股票？

投资ProShares UltraShort Industrials需要考虑年度范围8.51 - 18.71和当前价格15.46。许多人在以15.46或15.76下订单之前，会比较-3.07%和。实时查看SIJ价格图表，了解每日变化。

ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，ProShares UltraShort Industrials的最高价格是18.71。在8.51 - 18.71内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪ProShares UltraShort Industrials的绩效。

ProShares UltraShort Industrials股票的最低价格是多少？

ProShares UltraShort Industrials（SIJ）的最低价格为8.51。将其与当前的15.46和8.51 - 18.71进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SIJ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SIJ股票是什么时候拆分的？

ProShares UltraShort Industrials历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.54和74.36%中可见。

日范围
15.42 15.46
年范围
8.51 18.71
前一天收盘价
15.54
开盘价
15.42
卖价
15.46
买价
15.76
最低价
15.42
最高价
15.46
交易量
11
日变化
-0.51%
月变化
-3.07%
6个月变化
75.28%
年变化
74.36%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%