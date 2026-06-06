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SIJ: ProShares UltraShort Industrials

15.46 USD 0.11 (0.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SIJ exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.46 and at a high of 15.56.

Follow ProShares UltraShort Industrials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SIJ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SIJ stock price today?

ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock is priced at 15.46 today. It trades within 15.46 - 15.56, yesterday's close was 15.57, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SIJ shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraShort Industrials is currently valued at 15.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 74.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SIJ movements.

How to buy SIJ stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraShort Industrials shares at the current price of 15.46. Orders are usually placed near 15.46 or 15.76, while 3 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow SIJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SIJ stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraShort Industrials involves considering the yearly range 8.51 - 18.71 and current price 15.46. Many compare -3.07% and 75.28% before placing orders at 15.46 or 15.76. Explore the SIJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Industrials in the past year was 18.71. Within 8.51 - 18.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Industrials performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) over the year was 8.51. Comparing it with the current 15.46 and 8.51 - 18.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SIJ stock split?

ProShares UltraShort Industrials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.57, and 74.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.46 15.56
Year Range
8.51 18.71
Previous Close
15.57
Open
15.56
Bid
15.46
Ask
15.76
Low
15.46
High
15.56
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.71%
Month Change
-3.07%
6 Months Change
75.28%
Year Change
74.36%
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