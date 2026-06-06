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SIJ: ProShares UltraShort Industrials
SIJ exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.46 and at a high of 15.56.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Industrials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIJ News
- U.S. Flash PMI Shows Faster Growth, But Price Pressures And Supply Delays Intensify
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Improved Business Conditions In July
- Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index: Steady Growth In July
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Jumps To Highest Level Since 2021
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Significant Growth In July
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- US Manufacturers Report Further Strong Output Growth In June, But Jobs Are Cut
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Slightly Slower Expansion In June
- PMI Drops
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Growth Slips To 3-Month Low Despite Expansion
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- May Market Recap: Rebuilding For Resiliency
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Flash PMIs Signal Diverging Growth Trends Among The Major Developed Economies
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Rebounded In June
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- Inflation Likely To Subside, Growth Likely To Improve
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIJ stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock is priced at 15.46 today. It trades within 15.46 - 15.56, yesterday's close was 15.57, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SIJ shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Industrials is currently valued at 15.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 74.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SIJ movements.
How to buy SIJ stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Industrials shares at the current price of 15.46. Orders are usually placed near 15.46 or 15.76, while 3 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow SIJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIJ stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Industrials involves considering the yearly range 8.51 - 18.71 and current price 15.46. Many compare -3.07% and 75.28% before placing orders at 15.46 or 15.76. Explore the SIJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Industrials in the past year was 18.71. Within 8.51 - 18.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Industrials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) over the year was 8.51. Comparing it with the current 15.46 and 8.51 - 18.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIJ stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Industrials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.57, and 74.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.57
- Open
- 15.56
- Bid
- 15.46
- Ask
- 15.76
- Low
- 15.46
- High
- 15.56
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- -3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.28%
- Year Change
- 74.36%