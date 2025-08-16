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SECT: Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF

72.69 USD 0.05 (0.07%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SECT汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点72.50和高点72.89进行交易。

关注Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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SECT新闻

常见问题解答

SECT股票今天的价格是多少？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票今天的定价为72.69。它在72.50 - 72.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为72.64，交易量达到140。SECT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票是否支付股息？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF目前的价值为72.69。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注13.52%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SECT走势。

如何购买SECT股票？

您可以以72.69的当前价格购买Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票。订单通常设置在72.69或72.99附近，而140和-0.18%显示市场活动。立即关注SECT的实时图表更新。

如何投资SECT股票？

投资Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF需要考虑年度范围58.39 - 73.25和当前价格72.69。许多人在以72.69或72.99下订单之前，会比较3.53%和。实时查看SECT价格图表，了解每日变化。

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF的最高价格是73.25。在58.39 - 73.25内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF的绩效。

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF（SECT）的最低价格为58.39。将其与当前的72.69和58.39 - 73.25进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SECT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SECT股票是什么时候拆分的？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、72.64和13.52%中可见。

日范围
72.50 72.89
年范围
58.39 73.25
前一天收盘价
72.64
开盘价
72.82
卖价
72.69
买价
72.99
最低价
72.50
最高价
72.89
交易量
140
日变化
0.07%
月变化
3.53%
6个月变化
14.11%
年变化
13.52%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%