SECT: Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF
今日SECT汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点72.50和高点72.89进行交易。
关注Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
SECT股票今天的价格是多少？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票今天的定价为72.69。它在72.50 - 72.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为72.64，交易量达到140。SECT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票是否支付股息？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF目前的价值为72.69。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注13.52%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SECT走势。
如何购买SECT股票？
您可以以72.69的当前价格购买Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票。订单通常设置在72.69或72.99附近，而140和-0.18%显示市场活动。立即关注SECT的实时图表更新。
如何投资SECT股票？
投资Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF需要考虑年度范围58.39 - 73.25和当前价格72.69。许多人在以72.69或72.99下订单之前，会比较3.53%和。实时查看SECT价格图表，了解每日变化。
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF的最高价格是73.25。在58.39 - 73.25内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF的绩效。
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF（SECT）的最低价格为58.39。将其与当前的72.69和58.39 - 73.25进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SECT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SECT股票是什么时候拆分的？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、72.64和13.52%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 72.64
- 开盘价
- 72.82
- 卖价
- 72.69
- 买价
- 72.99
- 最低价
- 72.50
- 最高价
- 72.89
- 交易量
- 140
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- 3.53%
- 6个月变化
- 14.11%
- 年变化
- 13.52%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%