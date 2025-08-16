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SECT: Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF
SECT exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.70 and at a high of 72.97.
Follow Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SECT News
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SECT stock price today?
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF stock is priced at 72.95 today. It trades within 72.70 - 72.97, yesterday's close was 72.33, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of SECT shows these updates.
Does Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF is currently valued at 72.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.93% and USD. View the chart live to track SECT movements.
How to buy SECT stock?
You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 72.95. Orders are usually placed near 72.95 or 73.25, while 97 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow SECT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SECT stock?
Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.39 - 73.25 and current price 72.95. Many compare 3.90% and 14.52% before placing orders at 72.95 or 73.25. Explore the SECT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF in the past year was 73.25. Within 58.39 - 73.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) over the year was 58.39. Comparing it with the current 72.95 and 58.39 - 73.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SECT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SECT stock split?
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.33, and 13.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.33
- Open
- 72.85
- Bid
- 72.95
- Ask
- 73.25
- Low
- 72.70
- High
- 72.97
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 3.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.52%
- Year Change
- 13.93%