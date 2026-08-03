报价部分
货币 / SCHR
回到股票

SCHR: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

24.38 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SCHR汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.38和高点24.41进行交易。

关注Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCHR新闻

常见问题解答

SCHR股票今天的价格是多少？

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF股票今天的定价为24.38。它在24.38 - 24.41范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.36，交易量达到1041。SCHR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF股票是否支付股息？

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF目前的价值为24.38。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.40%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SCHR走势。

如何购买SCHR股票？

您可以以24.38的当前价格购买Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF股票。订单通常设置在24.38或24.68附近，而1041和-0.04%显示市场活动。立即关注SCHR的实时图表更新。

如何投资SCHR股票？

投资Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF需要考虑年度范围24.33 - 25.42和当前价格24.38。许多人在以24.38或24.68下订单之前，会比较0.16%和。实时查看SCHR价格图表，了解每日变化。

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF的最高价格是25.42。在24.33 - 25.42内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF的绩效。

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF（SCHR）的最低价格为24.33。将其与当前的24.38和24.33 - 25.42进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SCHR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SCHR股票是什么时候拆分的？

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.36和-2.40%中可见。

日范围
24.38 24.41
年范围
24.33 25.42
前一天收盘价
24.36
开盘价
24.39
卖价
24.38
买价
24.68
最低价
24.38
最高价
24.41
交易量
1.041 K
日变化
0.08%
月变化
0.16%
6个月变化
-3.48%
年变化
-2.40%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%