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SCHR: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
SCHR exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.41 and at a high of 24.46.
Follow Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHR News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHR stock price today?
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock is priced at 24.43 today. It trades within 24.41 - 24.46, yesterday's close was 24.38, and trading volume reached 996. The live price chart of SCHR shows these updates.
Does Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is currently valued at 24.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHR movements.
How to buy SCHR stock?
You can buy Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 24.43. Orders are usually placed near 24.43 or 24.73, while 996 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SCHR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHR stock?
Investing in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.33 - 25.42 and current price 24.43. Many compare 0.37% and -3.29% before placing orders at 24.43 or 24.73. Explore the SCHR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the past year was 25.42. Within 24.33 - 25.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) over the year was 24.33. Comparing it with the current 24.43 and 24.33 - 25.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHR stock split?
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.38, and -2.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.38
- Open
- 24.45
- Bid
- 24.43
- Ask
- 24.73
- Low
- 24.41
- High
- 24.46
- Volume
- 996
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.29%
- Year Change
- -2.20%