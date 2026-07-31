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SCHR: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

24.43 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHR exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.41 and at a high of 24.46.

Follow Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SCHR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHR stock price today?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock is priced at 24.43 today. It trades within 24.41 - 24.46, yesterday's close was 24.38, and trading volume reached 996. The live price chart of SCHR shows these updates.

Does Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is currently valued at 24.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHR movements.

How to buy SCHR stock?

You can buy Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 24.43. Orders are usually placed near 24.43 or 24.73, while 996 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SCHR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHR stock?

Investing in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.33 - 25.42 and current price 24.43. Many compare 0.37% and -3.29% before placing orders at 24.43 or 24.73. Explore the SCHR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the past year was 25.42. Within 24.33 - 25.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) over the year was 24.33. Comparing it with the current 24.43 and 24.33 - 25.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHR stock split?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.38, and -2.20% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.41 24.46
Year Range
24.33 25.42
Previous Close
24.38
Open
24.45
Bid
24.43
Ask
24.73
Low
24.41
High
24.46
Volume
996
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
0.37%
6 Months Change
-3.29%
Year Change
-2.20%
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