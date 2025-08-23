SCD: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc
今日SCD汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点15.68和高点15.76进行交易。
关注LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCD新闻
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- LMP Capital And Income Fund Inc. Q4 2025 Commentary (SCD)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.7% (February 2026)
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- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- Christmas 2025 Wish List: Reviewing Last Year's Picks, Next Year's Gift
- GLO: The Yield Is Nice, But I Still Have Concerns
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (November 2025)
- SCD: Sustainable Dividends Despite Inconsistent Earnings
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (October 2025)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: MSTY, Devon Energy, D-Wave Quantum, OMAH, And More
- CSQ CEF: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For The Income Investors; But Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- SCD: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For Income Investors, 9% Plus Yield (NYSE:SCD)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
常见问题解答
SCD股票今天的价格是多少？
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票今天的定价为15.71。它在15.68 - 15.76范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.65，交易量达到142。SCD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc目前的价值为15.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SCD走势。
如何购买SCD股票？
您可以以15.71的当前价格购买LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在15.71或16.01附近，而142和-0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注SCD的实时图表更新。
如何投资SCD股票？
投资LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围13.79 - 16.18和当前价格15.71。许多人在以15.71或16.01下订单之前，会比较0.90%和。实时查看SCD价格图表，了解每日变化。
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc的最高价格是16.18。在13.79 - 16.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc的绩效。
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc（SCD）的最低价格为13.79。将其与当前的15.71和13.79 - 16.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SCD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SCD股票是什么时候拆分的？
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.65和2.01%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.65
- 开盘价
- 15.73
- 卖价
- 15.71
- 买价
- 16.01
- 最低价
- 15.68
- 最高价
- 15.76
- 交易量
- 142
- 日变化
- 0.38%
- 月变化
- 0.90%
- 6个月变化
- -1.69%
- 年变化
- 2.01%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%