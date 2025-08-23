报价部分
货币 / SCD
回到股票

SCD: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc

15.71 USD 0.06 (0.38%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SCD汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点15.68和高点15.76进行交易。

关注LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCD新闻

常见问题解答

SCD股票今天的价格是多少？

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票今天的定价为15.71。它在15.68 - 15.76范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.65，交易量达到142。SCD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc目前的价值为15.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SCD走势。

如何购买SCD股票？

您可以以15.71的当前价格购买LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在15.71或16.01附近，而142和-0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注SCD的实时图表更新。

如何投资SCD股票？

投资LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围13.79 - 16.18和当前价格15.71。许多人在以15.71或16.01下订单之前，会比较0.90%和。实时查看SCD价格图表，了解每日变化。

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc的最高价格是16.18。在13.79 - 16.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc的绩效。

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc（SCD）的最低价格为13.79。将其与当前的15.71和13.79 - 16.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SCD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SCD股票是什么时候拆分的？

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.65和2.01%中可见。

日范围
15.68 15.76
年范围
13.79 16.18
前一天收盘价
15.65
开盘价
15.73
卖价
15.71
买价
16.01
最低价
15.68
最高价
15.76
交易量
142
日变化
0.38%
月变化
0.90%
6个月变化
-1.69%
年变化
2.01%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%