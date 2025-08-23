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SCD: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc
SCD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.63 and at a high of 15.69.
Follow LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCD News
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- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (May 2026)
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
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- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- LMP Capital And Income Fund Inc. Q4 2025 Commentary (SCD)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.7% (February 2026)
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- Christmas 2025 Wish List: Reviewing Last Year's Picks, Next Year's Gift
- GLO: The Yield Is Nice, But I Still Have Concerns
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (November 2025)
- SCD: Sustainable Dividends Despite Inconsistent Earnings
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (October 2025)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: MSTY, Devon Energy, D-Wave Quantum, OMAH, And More
- CSQ CEF: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For The Income Investors; But Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- SCD: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For Income Investors, 9% Plus Yield (NYSE:SCD)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCD stock price today?
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 15.63 today. It trades within 15.63 - 15.69, yesterday's close was 15.63, and trading volume reached 155. The live price chart of SCD shows these updates.
Does LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 15.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track SCD movements.
How to buy SCD stock?
You can buy LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 15.63. Orders are usually placed near 15.63 or 15.93, while 155 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow SCD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCD stock?
Investing in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 13.79 - 16.18 and current price 15.63. Many compare 0.39% and -2.19% before placing orders at 15.63 or 15.93. Explore the SCD price chart live with daily changes.
What are LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc in the past year was 16.18. Within 13.79 - 16.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (SCD) over the year was 13.79. Comparing it with the current 15.63 and 13.79 - 16.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCD stock split?
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.63, and 1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.63
- Open
- 15.69
- Bid
- 15.63
- Ask
- 15.93
- Low
- 15.63
- High
- 15.69
- Volume
- 155
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.19%
- Year Change
- 1.49%