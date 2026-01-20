报价部分
货币 / SCAP
回到股票

SCAP: Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF

39.14 USD 0.84 (2.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SCAP汇率已更改2.19%。当日，交易品种以低点39.14和高点39.14进行交易。

关注Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCAP新闻

常见问题解答

SCAP股票今天的价格是多少？

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票今天的定价为39.14。它在39.14 - 39.14范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为38.30，交易量达到1。SCAP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票是否支付股息？

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF目前的价值为39.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.95%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SCAP走势。

如何购买SCAP股票？

您可以以39.14的当前价格购买Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在39.14或39.44附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注SCAP的实时图表更新。

如何投资SCAP股票？

投资Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF需要考虑年度范围33.87 - 40.24和当前价格39.14。许多人在以39.14或39.44下订单之前，会比较3.11%和。实时查看SCAP价格图表，了解每日变化。

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF的最高价格是40.24。在33.87 - 40.24内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF的绩效。

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF（SCAP）的最低价格为33.87。将其与当前的39.14和33.87 - 40.24进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SCAP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SCAP股票是什么时候拆分的？

Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、38.30和2.95%中可见。

日范围
39.14 39.14
年范围
33.87 40.24
前一天收盘价
38.30
开盘价
39.14
卖价
39.14
买价
39.44
最低价
39.14
最高价
39.14
交易量
1
日变化
2.19%
月变化
3.11%
6个月变化
5.07%
年变化
2.95%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%