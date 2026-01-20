SCAP: Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF
今日SCAP汇率已更改2.19%。当日，交易品种以低点39.14和高点39.14进行交易。
关注Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCAP新闻
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- The Small-Cap Rotation Is Here: How Income Investors Can Participate Through SCAP
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Portfolio Positioning For Rising Volatility
- Why Small Caps Could Lead The Equity Market On Improving Credit Conditions
常见问题解答
SCAP股票今天的价格是多少？
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票今天的定价为39.14。它在39.14 - 39.14范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为38.30，交易量达到1。SCAP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票是否支付股息？
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF目前的价值为39.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.95%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SCAP走势。
如何购买SCAP股票？
您可以以39.14的当前价格购买Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在39.14或39.44附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注SCAP的实时图表更新。
如何投资SCAP股票？
投资Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF需要考虑年度范围33.87 - 40.24和当前价格39.14。许多人在以39.14或39.44下订单之前，会比较3.11%和。实时查看SCAP价格图表，了解每日变化。
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF的最高价格是40.24。在33.87 - 40.24内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF的绩效。
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF（SCAP）的最低价格为33.87。将其与当前的39.14和33.87 - 40.24进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SCAP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SCAP股票是什么时候拆分的？
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、38.30和2.95%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.30
- 开盘价
- 39.14
- 卖价
- 39.14
- 买价
- 39.44
- 最低价
- 39.14
- 最高价
- 39.14
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 2.19%
- 月变化
- 3.11%
- 6个月变化
- 5.07%
- 年变化
- 2.95%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%