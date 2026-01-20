- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCAP: Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF
SCAP exchange rate has changed by -1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.30 and at a high of 38.30.
Follow Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCAP News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- The Small-Cap Rotation Is Here: How Income Investors Can Participate Through SCAP
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Portfolio Positioning For Rising Volatility
- Why Small Caps Could Lead The Equity Market On Improving Credit Conditions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCAP stock price today?
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF stock is priced at 38.30 today. It trades within 38.30 - 38.30, yesterday's close was 38.81, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SCAP shows these updates.
Does Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF is currently valued at 38.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.74% and USD. View the chart live to track SCAP movements.
How to buy SCAP stock?
You can buy Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF shares at the current price of 38.30. Orders are usually placed near 38.30 or 38.60, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCAP stock?
Investing in Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.87 - 40.24 and current price 38.30. Many compare 0.90% and 2.82% before placing orders at 38.30 or 38.60. Explore the SCAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF in the past year was 40.24. Within 33.87 - 40.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) over the year was 33.87. Comparing it with the current 38.30 and 33.87 - 40.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCAP stock split?
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.81, and 0.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.81
- Open
- 38.30
- Bid
- 38.30
- Ask
- 38.60
- Low
- 38.30
- High
- 38.30
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.31%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.82%
- Year Change
- 0.74%