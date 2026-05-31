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RNP: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh

20.25 USD 0.21 (1.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日RNP汇率已更改-1.03%。当日，交易品种以低点20.23和高点20.35进行交易。

关注Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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RNP新闻

常见问题解答

RNP股票今天的价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票今天的定价为20.25。它在20.23 - 20.35范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.46，交易量达到148。RNP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票是否支付股息？

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh目前的价值为20.25。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.87%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RNP走势。

如何购买RNP股票？

您可以以20.25的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票。订单通常设置在20.25或20.55附近，而148和-0.25%显示市场活动。立即关注RNP的实时图表更新。

如何投资RNP股票？

投资Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh需要考虑年度范围19.27 - 22.57和当前价格20.25。许多人在以20.25或20.55下订单之前，会比较-1.79%和。实时查看RNP价格图表，了解每日变化。

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh的最高价格是22.57。在19.27 - 22.57内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh的绩效。

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票的最低价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh（RNP）的最低价格为19.27。将其与当前的20.25和19.27 - 22.57进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RNP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

RNP股票是什么时候拆分的？

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.46和-8.87%中可见。

日范围
20.23 20.35
年范围
19.27 22.57
前一天收盘价
20.46
开盘价
20.30
卖价
20.25
买价
20.55
最低价
20.23
最高价
20.35
交易量
148
日变化
-1.03%
月变化
-1.79%
6个月变化
-6.16%
年变化
-8.87%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%