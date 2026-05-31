RNP: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh
今日RNP汇率已更改-1.03%。当日，交易品种以低点20.23和高点20.35进行交易。
关注Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RNP新闻
- Return Of The Bad News Bulls
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- RLTY: Why Rising Rates Keep This Fund A Hold (NYSE:RLTY)
- AWP: Global Real Estate Exposure Comes With A Premium (NYSE:AWP)
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- RNP: Buy The Discount Opportunity But Watch The Borrowing Costs (NYSE:RNP)
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of June 2026
- The Truce Is Loose
- The REIT Strategy I Would Use To Retire Today
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Monthly Distributions Trading At Discounts
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (June 2026)
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- High Yields From Real Estate: Profit From The Shortage
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
常见问题解答
RNP股票今天的价格是多少？
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票今天的定价为20.25。它在20.23 - 20.35范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.46，交易量达到148。RNP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票是否支付股息？
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh目前的价值为20.25。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.87%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RNP走势。
如何购买RNP股票？
您可以以20.25的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票。订单通常设置在20.25或20.55附近，而148和-0.25%显示市场活动。立即关注RNP的实时图表更新。
如何投资RNP股票？
投资Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh需要考虑年度范围19.27 - 22.57和当前价格20.25。许多人在以20.25或20.55下订单之前，会比较-1.79%和。实时查看RNP价格图表，了解每日变化。
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh的最高价格是22.57。在19.27 - 22.57内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh的绩效。
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh股票的最低价格是多少？
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh（RNP）的最低价格为19.27。将其与当前的20.25和19.27 - 22.57进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RNP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
RNP股票是什么时候拆分的？
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.46和-8.87%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.46
- 开盘价
- 20.30
- 卖价
- 20.25
- 买价
- 20.55
- 最低价
- 20.23
- 最高价
- 20.35
- 交易量
- 148
- 日变化
- -1.03%
- 月变化
- -1.79%
- 6个月变化
- -6.16%
- 年变化
- -8.87%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%