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RNP: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh
RNP exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.45 and at a high of 20.66.
Follow Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RNP News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- RLTY: Why Rising Rates Keep This Fund A Hold (NYSE:RLTY)
- AWP: Global Real Estate Exposure Comes With A Premium (NYSE:AWP)
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- RNP: Buy The Discount Opportunity But Watch The Borrowing Costs (NYSE:RNP)
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of June 2026
- The Truce Is Loose
- The REIT Strategy I Would Use To Retire Today
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Monthly Distributions Trading At Discounts
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (June 2026)
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- High Yields From Real Estate: Profit From The Shortage
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- How To Invest For Secure Retirement With Big Dividends, 5.7% Yield
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RNP stock price today?
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh stock is priced at 20.65 today. It trades within 20.45 - 20.66, yesterday's close was 20.40, and trading volume reached 197. The live price chart of RNP shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh is currently valued at 20.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.07% and USD. View the chart live to track RNP movements.
How to buy RNP stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh shares at the current price of 20.65. Orders are usually placed near 20.65 or 20.95, while 197 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow RNP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RNP stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh involves considering the yearly range 19.27 - 22.57 and current price 20.65. Many compare 0.15% and -4.31% before placing orders at 20.65 or 20.95. Explore the RNP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh in the past year was 22.57. Within 19.27 - 22.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh (RNP) over the year was 19.27. Comparing it with the current 20.65 and 19.27 - 22.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RNP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RNP stock split?
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Sh has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.40, and -7.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.40
- Open
- 20.47
- Bid
- 20.65
- Ask
- 20.95
- Low
- 20.45
- High
- 20.66
- Volume
- 197
- Daily Change
- 1.23%
- Month Change
- 0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.31%
- Year Change
- -7.07%