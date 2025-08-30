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RLTY: Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common

15.50 USD 0.19 (1.21%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日RLTY汇率已更改-1.21%。当日，交易品种以低点15.50和高点15.58进行交易。

关注Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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RLTY新闻

常见问题解答

RLTY股票今天的价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票今天的定价为15.50。它在15.50 - 15.58范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.69，交易量达到69。RLTY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票是否支付股息？

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common目前的价值为15.50。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.77%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RLTY走势。

如何购买RLTY股票？

您可以以15.50的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票。订单通常设置在15.50或15.80附近，而69和-0.39%显示市场活动。立即关注RLTY的实时图表更新。

如何投资RLTY股票？

投资Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common需要考虑年度范围14.04 - 16.41和当前价格15.50。许多人在以15.50或15.80下订单之前，会比较-3.25%和。实时查看RLTY价格图表，了解每日变化。

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common的最高价格是16.41。在14.04 - 16.41内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common的绩效。

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票的最低价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common（RLTY）的最低价格为14.04。将其与当前的15.50和14.04 - 16.41进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RLTY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

RLTY股票是什么时候拆分的？

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.69和-0.77%中可见。

日范围
15.50 15.58
年范围
14.04 16.41
前一天收盘价
15.69
开盘价
15.56
卖价
15.50
买价
15.80
最低价
15.50
最高价
15.58
交易量
69
日变化
-1.21%
月变化
-3.25%
6个月变化
-1.59%
年变化
-0.77%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%