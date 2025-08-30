RLTY: Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common
今日RLTY汇率已更改-1.21%。当日，交易品种以低点15.50和高点15.58进行交易。
关注Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RLTY新闻
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- IYRI Vs. RQI: Both Attractive REIT Funds With Monthly Pay, But Favoring RQI (BATS:IYRI)
- RLTY: An Attractive REIT Play For Monthly Payouts (NYSE:RLTY)
- JRS: Real Estate Fund With 8.30% Yield, 8% Discount, And Recovery In Sight (NYSE:JRS)
- RLTY: Monthly Income From The Growth Of AI Data Centers (NYSE:RLTY)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of January 2026
- RQI: Positioned For Success As Data Center Growth Expands (NYSE:RQI)
- RLTY: A 9% Yield, An Attractive Discount, And Potential Recovery (NYSE:RLTY)
- RLTY: Misleading 9% Yield And A Case To Skip (NYSE:RLTY)
- Model Portfolio For Income, December 2025
- Some REIT CEFs For Income Investors To Consider As Rates Come Down
- RLTY: Outperformed By Peers But Still A Solid Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY)
- Best High Yield Income Funds From Cohen & Steers
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- RLTY: A Real Estate Roadmap (NYSE:RLTY)
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
常见问题解答
RLTY股票今天的价格是多少？
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票今天的定价为15.50。它在15.50 - 15.58范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.69，交易量达到69。RLTY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票是否支付股息？
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common目前的价值为15.50。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.77%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RLTY走势。
如何购买RLTY股票？
您可以以15.50的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票。订单通常设置在15.50或15.80附近，而69和-0.39%显示市场活动。立即关注RLTY的实时图表更新。
如何投资RLTY股票？
投资Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common需要考虑年度范围14.04 - 16.41和当前价格15.50。许多人在以15.50或15.80下订单之前，会比较-3.25%和。实时查看RLTY价格图表，了解每日变化。
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common的最高价格是16.41。在14.04 - 16.41内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common的绩效。
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common股票的最低价格是多少？
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common（RLTY）的最低价格为14.04。将其与当前的15.50和14.04 - 16.41进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RLTY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
RLTY股票是什么时候拆分的？
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.69和-0.77%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.69
- 开盘价
- 15.56
- 卖价
- 15.50
- 买价
- 15.80
- 最低价
- 15.50
- 最高价
- 15.58
- 交易量
- 69
- 日变化
- -1.21%
- 月变化
- -3.25%
- 6个月变化
- -1.59%
- 年变化
- -0.77%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%