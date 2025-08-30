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RLTY: Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common

15.82 USD 0.08 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RLTY exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.80 and at a high of 15.87.

Follow Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RLTY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RLTY stock price today?

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock is priced at 15.82 today. It trades within 15.80 - 15.87, yesterday's close was 15.74, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of RLTY shows these updates.

Does Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock pay dividends?

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common is currently valued at 15.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.28% and USD. View the chart live to track RLTY movements.

How to buy RLTY stock?

You can buy Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common shares at the current price of 15.82. Orders are usually placed near 15.82 or 16.12, while 69 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow RLTY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RLTY stock?

Investing in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common involves considering the yearly range 14.04 - 16.41 and current price 15.82. Many compare -1.25% and 0.44% before placing orders at 15.82 or 16.12. Explore the RLTY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock highest prices?

The highest price of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common in the past year was 16.41. Within 14.04 - 16.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common performance using the live chart.

What are Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common (RLTY) over the year was 14.04. Comparing it with the current 15.82 and 14.04 - 16.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RLTY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RLTY stock split?

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.74, and 1.28% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.80 15.87
Year Range
14.04 16.41
Previous Close
15.74
Open
15.87
Bid
15.82
Ask
16.12
Low
15.80
High
15.87
Volume
69
Daily Change
0.51%
Month Change
-1.25%
6 Months Change
0.44%
Year Change
1.28%
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