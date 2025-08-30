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RLTY: Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common
RLTY exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.80 and at a high of 15.87.
Follow Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
RLTY News
- RLTY: Why Rising Rates Keep This Fund A Hold (NYSE:RLTY)
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- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of June 2026
- I Am Magnifying My Retirement Portfolio With +7% Yields
- Two 7%+ Yielding And Discounted CEFs For Retirement Income
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- IYRI Vs. RQI: Both Attractive REIT Funds With Monthly Pay, But Favoring RQI (BATS:IYRI)
- RLTY: An Attractive REIT Play For Monthly Payouts (NYSE:RLTY)
- JRS: Real Estate Fund With 8.30% Yield, 8% Discount, And Recovery In Sight (NYSE:JRS)
- RLTY: Monthly Income From The Growth Of AI Data Centers (NYSE:RLTY)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of January 2026
- RQI: Positioned For Success As Data Center Growth Expands (NYSE:RQI)
- RLTY: A 9% Yield, An Attractive Discount, And Potential Recovery (NYSE:RLTY)
- RLTY: Misleading 9% Yield And A Case To Skip (NYSE:RLTY)
- Model Portfolio For Income, December 2025
- Some REIT CEFs For Income Investors To Consider As Rates Come Down
- RLTY: Outperformed By Peers But Still A Solid Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY)
- Best High Yield Income Funds From Cohen & Steers
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- RLTY: A Real Estate Roadmap (NYSE:RLTY)
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RLTY stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock is priced at 15.82 today. It trades within 15.80 - 15.87, yesterday's close was 15.74, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of RLTY shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common is currently valued at 15.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.28% and USD. View the chart live to track RLTY movements.
How to buy RLTY stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common shares at the current price of 15.82. Orders are usually placed near 15.82 or 16.12, while 69 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow RLTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RLTY stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common involves considering the yearly range 14.04 - 16.41 and current price 15.82. Many compare -1.25% and 0.44% before placing orders at 15.82 or 16.12. Explore the RLTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common in the past year was 16.41. Within 14.04 - 16.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common (RLTY) over the year was 14.04. Comparing it with the current 15.82 and 14.04 - 16.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RLTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RLTY stock split?
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund Common has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.74, and 1.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.74
- Open
- 15.87
- Bid
- 15.82
- Ask
- 16.12
- Low
- 15.80
- High
- 15.87
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- -1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.44%
- Year Change
- 1.28%