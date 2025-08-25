RIV: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock
今日RIV汇率已更改0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点11.55和高点11.67进行交易。
关注RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIV新闻
- RIV: 13%+ Dividend Yield In Common, But The Preferred Stock Is The Smarter Choice (RIV)
- RIV CEF: A Good Diversifier For A Portfolio
- CEFS: Outperforms Funds Of Closed End Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- Stable Income In Uncertain Times: The Hidden Opportunity In RIV And RIV.PR.A (NYSE:RIV)
- RIV: 13% Yield On Mixed Assets (NYSE:RIV)
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- RIV: Fund Of Funds, 13% Yield, Distribution Hike (NYSE:RIV)
- RiverNorth Opportunities' Preferred Stock: High Credit Quality And 6.4%+ Current Yield
- CEFS: Activist Investor-Driven Fund Of Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- RIV: Fund Of Funds With An Appealing Distribution Yield (NYSE:RIV)
- FOF: Monthly Income With Solid Total Return (NYSE:FOF)
- ACV: A Better Option For Inflation Protection Than An Ordinary Bond Fund (ACV)
- CEF Weekly Review: Rights Offerings Are Everywhere
- RiverNorth Opportunities Fund announces rights offering to stockholders
常见问题解答
RIV股票今天的价格是多少？
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票今天的定价为11.62。它在11.55 - 11.67范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为11.57，交易量达到126。RIV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票是否支付股息？
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock目前的价值为11.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-6.44%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RIV走势。
如何购买RIV股票？
您可以以11.62的当前价格购买RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票。订单通常设置在11.62或11.92附近，而126和0.35%显示市场活动。立即关注RIV的实时图表更新。
如何投资RIV股票？
投资RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock需要考虑年度范围10.93 - 12.53和当前价格11.62。许多人在以11.62或11.92下订单之前，会比较1.93%和。实时查看RIV价格图表，了解每日变化。
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock的最高价格是12.53。在10.93 - 12.53内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock的绩效。
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最低价格是多少？
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock（RIV）的最低价格为10.93。将其与当前的11.62和10.93 - 12.53进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RIV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
RIV股票是什么时候拆分的？
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、11.57和-6.44%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.57
- 开盘价
- 11.58
- 卖价
- 11.62
- 买价
- 11.92
- 最低价
- 11.55
- 最高价
- 11.67
- 交易量
- 126
- 日变化
- 0.43%
- 月变化
- 1.93%
- 6个月变化
- -2.92%
- 年变化
- -6.44%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%