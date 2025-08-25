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RIV: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock

11.62 USD 0.05 (0.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日RIV汇率已更改0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点11.55和高点11.67进行交易。

关注RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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RIV新闻

常见问题解答

RIV股票今天的价格是多少？

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票今天的定价为11.62。它在11.55 - 11.67范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为11.57，交易量达到126。RIV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票是否支付股息？

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock目前的价值为11.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-6.44%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RIV走势。

如何购买RIV股票？

您可以以11.62的当前价格购买RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票。订单通常设置在11.62或11.92附近，而126和0.35%显示市场活动。立即关注RIV的实时图表更新。

如何投资RIV股票？

投资RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock需要考虑年度范围10.93 - 12.53和当前价格11.62。许多人在以11.62或11.92下订单之前，会比较1.93%和。实时查看RIV价格图表，了解每日变化。

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock的最高价格是12.53。在10.93 - 12.53内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock的绩效。

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最低价格是多少？

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock（RIV）的最低价格为10.93。将其与当前的11.62和10.93 - 12.53进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RIV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

RIV股票是什么时候拆分的？

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、11.57和-6.44%中可见。

日范围
11.55 11.67
年范围
10.93 12.53
前一天收盘价
11.57
开盘价
11.58
卖价
11.62
买价
11.92
最低价
11.55
最高价
11.67
交易量
126
日变化
0.43%
月变化
1.93%
6个月变化
-2.92%
年变化
-6.44%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%