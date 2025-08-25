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RIV: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock
RIV exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.48 and at a high of 11.58.
Follow RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIV News
- RIV: 13%+ Dividend Yield In Common, But The Preferred Stock Is The Smarter Choice (RIV)
- RIV CEF: A Good Diversifier For A Portfolio
- CEFS: Outperforms Funds Of Closed End Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- Stable Income In Uncertain Times: The Hidden Opportunity In RIV And RIV.PR.A (NYSE:RIV)
- RIV: 13% Yield On Mixed Assets (NYSE:RIV)
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- RIV: Fund Of Funds, 13% Yield, Distribution Hike (NYSE:RIV)
- RiverNorth Opportunities' Preferred Stock: High Credit Quality And 6.4%+ Current Yield
- CEFS: Activist Investor-Driven Fund Of Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- RIV: Fund Of Funds With An Appealing Distribution Yield (NYSE:RIV)
- FOF: Monthly Income With Solid Total Return (NYSE:FOF)
- ACV: A Better Option For Inflation Protection Than An Ordinary Bond Fund (ACV)
- CEF Weekly Review: Rights Offerings Are Everywhere
- RiverNorth Opportunities Fund announces rights offering to stockholders
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RIV stock price today?
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock stock is priced at 11.58 today. It trades within 11.48 - 11.58, yesterday's close was 11.47, and trading volume reached 154. The live price chart of RIV shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock is currently valued at 11.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.76% and USD. View the chart live to track RIV movements.
How to buy RIV stock?
You can buy RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock shares at the current price of 11.58. Orders are usually placed near 11.58 or 11.88, while 154 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow RIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RIV stock?
Investing in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 10.93 - 12.53 and current price 11.58. Many compare 1.58% and -3.26% before placing orders at 11.58 or 11.88. Explore the RIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock in the past year was 12.53. Within 10.93 - 12.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock (RIV) over the year was 10.93. Comparing it with the current 11.58 and 10.93 - 12.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RIV stock split?
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.47, and -6.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.47
- Open
- 11.51
- Bid
- 11.58
- Ask
- 11.88
- Low
- 11.48
- High
- 11.58
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.26%
- Year Change
- -6.76%