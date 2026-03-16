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PZT: Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

22.37 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PZT汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点22.27和高点22.37进行交易。

关注Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
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  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
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  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PZT新闻

常见问题解答

PZT股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF股票今天的定价为22.37。它在22.27 - 22.37范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为22.30，交易量达到19。PZT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF目前的价值为22.37。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.92%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PZT走势。

如何购买PZT股票？

您可以以22.37的当前价格购买Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在22.37或22.67附近，而19和0.36%显示市场活动。立即关注PZT的实时图表更新。

如何投资PZT股票？

投资Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围21.32 - 22.75和当前价格22.37。许多人在以22.37或22.67下订单之前，会比较1.13%和。实时查看PZT价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF的最高价格是22.75。在21.32 - 22.75内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF的绩效。

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF（PZT）的最低价格为21.32。将其与当前的22.37和21.32 - 22.75进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PZT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PZT股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、22.30和4.92%中可见。

日范围
22.27 22.37
年范围
21.32 22.75
前一天收盘价
22.30
开盘价
22.29
卖价
22.37
买价
22.67
最低价
22.27
最高价
22.37
交易量
19
日变化
0.31%
月变化
1.13%
6个月变化
-1.24%
年变化
4.92%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%