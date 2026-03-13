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PZT: Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
PZT exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.26 and at a high of 22.34.
Follow Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PZT News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PZT stock price today?
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.29 today. It trades within 22.26 - 22.34, yesterday's close was 22.22, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of PZT shows these updates.
Does Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.55% and USD. View the chart live to track PZT movements.
How to buy PZT stock?
You can buy Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.29. Orders are usually placed near 22.29 or 22.59, while 18 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow PZT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PZT stock?
Investing in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.32 - 22.75 and current price 22.29. Many compare 0.77% and -1.59% before placing orders at 22.29 or 22.59. Explore the PZT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 22.75. Within 21.32 - 22.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) over the year was 21.32. Comparing it with the current 22.29 and 21.32 - 22.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PZT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PZT stock split?
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.22, and 4.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.22
- Open
- 22.26
- Bid
- 22.29
- Ask
- 22.59
- Low
- 22.26
- High
- 22.34
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.59%
- Year Change
- 4.55%