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PUI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

45.64 USD 0.59 (1.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PUI汇率已更改1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点45.18和高点45.64进行交易。

关注Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PUI新闻

常见问题解答

PUI股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF股票今天的定价为45.64。它在45.18 - 45.64范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为45.05，交易量达到10。PUI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF目前的价值为45.64。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.45%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PUI走势。

如何购买PUI股票？

您可以以45.64的当前价格购买Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF股票。订单通常设置在45.64或45.94附近，而10和1.02%显示市场活动。立即关注PUI的实时图表更新。

如何投资PUI股票？

投资Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF需要考虑年度范围42.65 - 49.30和当前价格45.64。许多人在以45.64或45.94下订单之前，会比较0.62%和。实时查看PUI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF的最高价格是49.30。在42.65 - 49.30内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF的绩效。

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF（PUI）的最低价格为42.65。将其与当前的45.64和42.65 - 49.30进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PUI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PUI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、45.05和5.45%中可见。

日范围
45.18 45.64
年范围
42.65 49.30
前一天收盘价
45.05
开盘价
45.18
卖价
45.64
买价
45.94
最低价
45.18
最高价
45.64
交易量
10
日变化
1.31%
月变化
0.62%
6个月变化
-5.37%
年变化
5.45%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%