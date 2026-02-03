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PUI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
PUI exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.18 and at a high of 45.49.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PUI News
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- FERC's Data Center Order Recalibrates The Utility And Infrastructure Income Playbook
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- Utilities Keep Flipping The Breadth Switch
- Why The Grid Could Make Or Break The Electro-Tech Revolution
- AI Capex Risk Cuts Both Ways In The American Economy
- Electric, Gas Utilities Poised To Navigate Busy Regulatory Month In July
- Regulatory Risk Levels Warrant Monitoring In 8 Jurisdictions
- Chart Of The Day: AI. AI. AI. (And A Handful Of Other Stocks, Too)
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- The New Retirement Reality: The Danger Of Becoming Too Conservative
- U.S. Power Outlook: How Surging Demand Is Reshaping The Generation Puzzle
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
- Energy And The AI Buildout: An Investor’s Perspective
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- A Wider Path To Growth
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- March 2026 Perspective
- Why The AI Boom Is Becoming An Energy Story
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PUI stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock is priced at 45.48 today. It trades within 45.18 - 45.49, yesterday's close was 45.07, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PUI shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF is currently valued at 45.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.08% and USD. View the chart live to track PUI movements.
How to buy PUI stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 45.48. Orders are usually placed near 45.48 or 45.78, while 7 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow PUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PUI stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.65 - 49.30 and current price 45.48. Many compare 0.26% and -5.70% before placing orders at 45.48 or 45.78. Explore the PUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the past year was 49.30. Within 42.65 - 49.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) over the year was 42.65. Comparing it with the current 45.48 and 42.65 - 49.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PUI stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.07, and 5.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.07
- Open
- 45.18
- Bid
- 45.48
- Ask
- 45.78
- Low
- 45.18
- High
- 45.49
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.70%
- Year Change
- 5.08%