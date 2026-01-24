PSCU: Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
今日PSCU汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点64.67和高点65.08进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCU新闻
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- FERC's Data Center Order Recalibrates The Utility And Infrastructure Income Playbook
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- Utilities Keep Flipping The Breadth Switch
- Why The Grid Could Make Or Break The Electro-Tech Revolution
- AI Capex Risk Cuts Both Ways In The American Economy
- Electric, Gas Utilities Poised To Navigate Busy Regulatory Month In July
- Regulatory Risk Levels Warrant Monitoring In 8 Jurisdictions
- Chart Of The Day: AI. AI. AI. (And A Handful Of Other Stocks, Too)
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- The New Retirement Reality: The Danger Of Becoming Too Conservative
- U.S. Power Outlook: How Surging Demand Is Reshaping The Generation Puzzle
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
- Energy And The AI Buildout: An Investor’s Perspective
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- A Wider Path To Growth
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- March 2026 Perspective
- Why The AI Boom Is Becoming An Energy Story
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- Record Amount Of Utility Rate Requests In 2025 Amid Affordability Concerns
常见问题解答
PSCU股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票今天的定价为64.73。它在64.67 - 65.08范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为64.39，交易量达到28。PSCU的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF目前的价值为64.73。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注15.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PSCU走势。
如何购买PSCU股票？
您可以以64.73的当前价格购买Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票。订单通常设置在64.73或65.03附近，而28和-0.54%显示市场活动。立即关注PSCU的实时图表更新。
如何投资PSCU股票？
投资Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF需要考虑年度范围55.63 - 66.85和当前价格64.73。许多人在以64.73或65.03下订单之前，会比较-1.16%和。实时查看PSCU价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF的最高价格是66.85。在55.63 - 66.85内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF的绩效。
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF（PSCU）的最低价格为55.63。将其与当前的64.73和55.63 - 66.85进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PSCU在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PSCU股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、64.39和15.94%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 64.39
- 开盘价
- 65.08
- 卖价
- 64.73
- 买价
- 65.03
- 最低价
- 64.67
- 最高价
- 65.08
- 交易量
- 28
- 日变化
- 0.53%
- 月变化
- -1.16%
- 6个月变化
- 10.25%
- 年变化
- 15.94%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%