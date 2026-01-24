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PSCU: Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

64.73 USD 0.34 (0.53%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PSCU汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点64.67和高点65.08进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSCU新闻

常见问题解答

PSCU股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票今天的定价为64.73。它在64.67 - 65.08范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为64.39，交易量达到28。PSCU的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF目前的价值为64.73。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注15.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PSCU走势。

如何购买PSCU股票？

您可以以64.73的当前价格购买Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票。订单通常设置在64.73或65.03附近，而28和-0.54%显示市场活动。立即关注PSCU的实时图表更新。

如何投资PSCU股票？

投资Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF需要考虑年度范围55.63 - 66.85和当前价格64.73。许多人在以64.73或65.03下订单之前，会比较-1.16%和。实时查看PSCU价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF的最高价格是66.85。在55.63 - 66.85内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF的绩效。

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF（PSCU）的最低价格为55.63。将其与当前的64.73和55.63 - 66.85进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PSCU在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PSCU股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、64.39和15.94%中可见。

日范围
64.67 65.08
年范围
55.63 66.85
前一天收盘价
64.39
开盘价
65.08
卖价
64.73
买价
65.03
最低价
64.67
最高价
65.08
交易量
28
日变化
0.53%
月变化
-1.16%
6个月变化
10.25%
年变化
15.94%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%