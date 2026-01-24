- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSCU: Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PSCU exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.81 and at a high of 64.82.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCU News
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- FERC's Data Center Order Recalibrates The Utility And Infrastructure Income Playbook
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- Utilities Keep Flipping The Breadth Switch
- Why The Grid Could Make Or Break The Electro-Tech Revolution
- AI Capex Risk Cuts Both Ways In The American Economy
- Electric, Gas Utilities Poised To Navigate Busy Regulatory Month In July
- Regulatory Risk Levels Warrant Monitoring In 8 Jurisdictions
- Chart Of The Day: AI. AI. AI. (And A Handful Of Other Stocks, Too)
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- The New Retirement Reality: The Danger Of Becoming Too Conservative
- U.S. Power Outlook: How Surging Demand Is Reshaping The Generation Puzzle
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
- Energy And The AI Buildout: An Investor’s Perspective
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- A Wider Path To Growth
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- March 2026 Perspective
- Why The AI Boom Is Becoming An Energy Story
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- Record Amount Of Utility Rate Requests In 2025 Amid Affordability Concerns
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCU stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock is priced at 64.81 today. It trades within 64.81 - 64.82, yesterday's close was 65.27, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PSCU shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF is currently valued at 64.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.08% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCU movements.
How to buy PSCU stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF shares at the current price of 64.81. Orders are usually placed near 64.81 or 65.11, while 2 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow PSCU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCU stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.63 - 66.85 and current price 64.81. Many compare -1.04% and 10.39% before placing orders at 64.81 or 65.11. Explore the PSCU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the past year was 66.85. Within 55.63 - 66.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) over the year was 55.63. Comparing it with the current 64.81 and 55.63 - 66.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCU stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.27, and 16.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.27
- Open
- 64.82
- Bid
- 64.81
- Ask
- 65.11
- Low
- 64.81
- High
- 64.82
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.39%
- Year Change
- 16.08%