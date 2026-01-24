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PSCU: Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

64.81 USD 0.46 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSCU exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.81 and at a high of 64.82.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSCU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSCU stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock is priced at 64.81 today. It trades within 64.81 - 64.82, yesterday's close was 65.27, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PSCU shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF is currently valued at 64.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.08% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCU movements.

How to buy PSCU stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF shares at the current price of 64.81. Orders are usually placed near 64.81 or 65.11, while 2 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow PSCU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSCU stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.63 - 66.85 and current price 64.81. Many compare -1.04% and 10.39% before placing orders at 64.81 or 65.11. Explore the PSCU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the past year was 66.85. Within 55.63 - 66.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) over the year was 55.63. Comparing it with the current 64.81 and 55.63 - 66.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSCU stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.27, and 16.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
64.81 64.82
Year Range
55.63 66.85
Previous Close
65.27
Open
64.82
Bid
64.81
Ask
65.11
Low
64.81
High
64.82
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.70%
Month Change
-1.04%
6 Months Change
10.39%
Year Change
16.08%
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