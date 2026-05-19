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PSCD: Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

119.99 USD 0.69 (0.57%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PSCD汇率已更改-0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点119.99和高点120.88进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSCD新闻

常见问题解答

PSCD股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF股票今天的定价为119.99。它在119.99 - 120.88范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为120.68，交易量达到2。PSCD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF目前的价值为119.99。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.14%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PSCD走势。

如何购买PSCD股票？

您可以以119.99的当前价格购买Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF股票。订单通常设置在119.99或120.29附近，而2和-0.74%显示市场活动。立即关注PSCD的实时图表更新。

如何投资PSCD股票？

投资Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF需要考虑年度范围96.36 - 121.73和当前价格119.99。许多人在以119.99或120.29下订单之前，会比较-0.42%和。实时查看PSCD价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF的最高价格是121.73。在96.36 - 121.73内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF的绩效。

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF（PSCD）的最低价格为96.36。将其与当前的119.99和96.36 - 121.73进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PSCD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PSCD股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、120.68和7.14%中可见。

日范围
119.99 120.88
年范围
96.36 121.73
前一天收盘价
120.68
开盘价
120.88
卖价
119.99
买价
120.29
最低价
119.99
最高价
120.88
交易量
2
日变化
-0.57%
月变化
-0.42%
6个月变化
7.92%
年变化
7.14%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%