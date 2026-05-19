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PSCD: Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
PSCD exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.71 and at a high of 121.73.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCD News
- Amazon Delivers For Consumer Discretionary
- Consumer Sentiment Hits 5-Month High, Improving Over Prelim Estimates
- Consumer Confidence Moderated Slightly In July
- Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.3% In June, Less Than Expected
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Highest Level Since February On Easing Gas Prices
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Conflicting Consumer Sentiment Data
- Why Investors Shouldn't Count Out Consumer Stocks
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Consumer Confidence Inched Down In June
- Consumer Sentiment Rises On Cheaper Gas But Inflation Worries Persist
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- CIO Weekly: Can The U.S. Consumer's Resilience Last?
- Consumer Sentiment Improves In June But Remains Bleak
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation At 4.2% In May
- Chart Of The Day: Why Is Main Street So Glum?
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Consumer Sentiment Sinks To Record Low As Cost Of Living Concerns Intensify
- Consumer Delinquencies Remain At Comfortable Levels
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
- Retail: Consumer Resilience In A Consolidating Market
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail: Broadline Retail Powers Earnings Growth As Household Durables Weaken
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCD stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 121.73 today. It trades within 121.71 - 121.73, yesterday's close was 120.61, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PSCD shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 121.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.70% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCD movements.
How to buy PSCD stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 121.73. Orders are usually placed near 121.73 or 122.03, while 3 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow PSCD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCD stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 96.36 - 121.73 and current price 121.73. Many compare 1.02% and 9.49% before placing orders at 121.73 or 122.03. Explore the PSCD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 121.73. Within 96.36 - 121.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD) over the year was 96.36. Comparing it with the current 121.73 and 96.36 - 121.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCD stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.61, and 8.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 120.61
- Open
- 121.71
- Bid
- 121.73
- Ask
- 122.03
- Low
- 121.71
- High
- 121.73
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.49%
- Year Change
- 8.70%