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PSCD: Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

121.73 USD 1.12 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSCD exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.71 and at a high of 121.73.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSCD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSCD stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 121.73 today. It trades within 121.71 - 121.73, yesterday's close was 120.61, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PSCD shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 121.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.70% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCD movements.

How to buy PSCD stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 121.73. Orders are usually placed near 121.73 or 122.03, while 3 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow PSCD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSCD stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 96.36 - 121.73 and current price 121.73. Many compare 1.02% and 9.49% before placing orders at 121.73 or 122.03. Explore the PSCD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 121.73. Within 96.36 - 121.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD) over the year was 96.36. Comparing it with the current 121.73 and 96.36 - 121.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSCD stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.61, and 8.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
121.71 121.73
Year Range
96.36 121.73
Previous Close
120.61
Open
121.71
Bid
121.73
Ask
122.03
Low
121.71
High
121.73
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.93%
Month Change
1.02%
6 Months Change
9.49%
Year Change
8.70%
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