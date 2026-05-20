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PFFA: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

20.91 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PFFA汇率已更改0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点20.88和高点20.95进行交易。

关注Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFFA新闻

常见问题解答

PFFA股票今天的价格是多少？

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票今天的定价为20.91。它在20.88 - 20.95范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.88，交易量达到724。PFFA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票是否支付股息？

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF目前的价值为20.91。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.48%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PFFA走势。

如何购买PFFA股票？

您可以以20.91的当前价格购买Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票。订单通常设置在20.91或21.21附近，而724和-0.05%显示市场活动。立即关注PFFA的实时图表更新。

如何投资PFFA股票？

投资Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF需要考虑年度范围20.23 - 22.06和当前价格20.91。许多人在以20.91或21.21下订单之前，会比较1.46%和。实时查看PFFA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF的最高价格是22.06。在20.23 - 22.06内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF的绩效。

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF（PFFA）的最低价格为20.23。将其与当前的20.91和20.23 - 22.06进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PFFA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PFFA股票是什么时候拆分的？

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.88和-3.48%中可见。

日范围
20.88 20.95
年范围
20.23 22.06
前一天收盘价
20.88
开盘价
20.92
卖价
20.91
买价
21.21
最低价
20.88
最高价
20.95
交易量
724
日变化
0.14%
月变化
1.46%
6个月变化
-2.01%
年变化
-3.48%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%