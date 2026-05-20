PFFA: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
今日PFFA汇率已更改0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点20.88和高点20.95进行交易。
关注Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFFA新闻
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- Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (PFFA)
- My 3 Favorite Areas To Invest For Stress-Free Income Now
- JPC Earns A Buy, But PFFA Earns The Trophy (NYSE:JPC)
- SCHD Vs. PFFA: Ditching The Yield Trap For Schwab’s Gold Standard (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- PFFA: Attractive Yield As The Fed Stays Put (NYSEARCA:PFFA)
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常见问题解答
PFFA股票今天的价格是多少？
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票今天的定价为20.91。它在20.88 - 20.95范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.88，交易量达到724。PFFA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票是否支付股息？
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF目前的价值为20.91。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.48%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PFFA走势。
如何购买PFFA股票？
您可以以20.91的当前价格购买Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票。订单通常设置在20.91或21.21附近，而724和-0.05%显示市场活动。立即关注PFFA的实时图表更新。
如何投资PFFA股票？
投资Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF需要考虑年度范围20.23 - 22.06和当前价格20.91。许多人在以20.91或21.21下订单之前，会比较1.46%和。实时查看PFFA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF的最高价格是22.06。在20.23 - 22.06内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF的绩效。
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF（PFFA）的最低价格为20.23。将其与当前的20.91和20.23 - 22.06进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PFFA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PFFA股票是什么时候拆分的？
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.88和-3.48%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.88
- 开盘价
- 20.92
- 卖价
- 20.91
- 买价
- 21.21
- 最低价
- 20.88
- 最高价
- 20.95
- 交易量
- 724
- 日变化
- 0.14%
- 月变化
- 1.46%
- 6个月变化
- -2.01%
- 年变化
- -3.48%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%