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PFFA: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
PFFA exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.79 and at a high of 20.94.
Follow Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFFA News
- 2 Plunging 6-12% Yields: Only One Belongs In A Retirement Portfolio
- Your Grandfather's Fund Is Still Beating The Market: ADX (NYSE:ADX)
- Strategy's digital credit product STRC becomes largest single holding in US preferred stock ETFs
- 3 Preferred-Stock Income Traps Retirees Cannot Afford to Ignore
- Establishing A High-Yield Portfolio For Any Economic Conditions
- 7-10% Yields I'm Betting Big On For Early Retirement
- Best Retirement Income ETFs: My 2 Favorites Right Now
- Forget Bonds: Build A Rock-Solid 6.5% Yield From Investment Grade Preferreds
- Let's Talk About Seeking Alpha's Favorite Preferred ETF: PFFA (NYSEARCA:PFFA)
- Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (PFFA)
- My 3 Favorite Areas To Invest For Stress-Free Income Now
- JPC Earns A Buy, But PFFA Earns The Trophy (NYSE:JPC)
- SCHD Vs. PFFA: Ditching The Yield Trap For Schwab’s Gold Standard (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- PFFA: Attractive Yield As The Fed Stays Put (NYSEARCA:PFFA)
- Dividend Machines I Am Betting My Retirement On
- I Demand +9% Yields
- The "Goldilocks Yield" For Passive Income In Retirement
- PFO: Deep Discounted Opportunity For The Long-Term (NYSE:PFO)
- ICAP: A Rare 9%+ Yield Built To Last (NYSEARCA:ICAP)
- These Two Fat 9%+ Dividends Just Got More Interesting
- I'm In My 30s And This Is Why I Invest In Old Economy For Income
- Where The Best Income Opportunities Are Now
- PFFA's Juicy 9.5% Yield Will Help As We Barrel Toward A Recession (NYSEARCA:PFFA)
- PFFA: Holding Ground In A Higher For Longer World (NYSEARCA:PFFA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFFA stock price today?
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock is priced at 20.87 today. It trades within 20.79 - 20.94, yesterday's close was 20.75, and trading volume reached 1081. The live price chart of PFFA shows these updates.
Does Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF is currently valued at 20.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.67% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFA movements.
How to buy PFFA stock?
You can buy Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF shares at the current price of 20.87. Orders are usually placed near 20.87 or 21.17, while 1081 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow PFFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFFA stock?
Investing in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.23 - 22.06 and current price 20.87. Many compare 1.26% and -2.20% before placing orders at 20.87 or 21.17. Explore the PFFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the past year was 22.06. Within 20.23 - 22.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) over the year was 20.23. Comparing it with the current 20.87 and 20.23 - 22.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFFA stock split?
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.75, and -3.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.75
- Open
- 20.94
- Bid
- 20.87
- Ask
- 21.17
- Low
- 20.79
- High
- 20.94
- Volume
- 1.081 K
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.20%
- Year Change
- -3.67%