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PFFA: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

20.87 USD 0.12 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFFA exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.79 and at a high of 20.94.

Follow Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PFFA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFFA stock price today?

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock is priced at 20.87 today. It trades within 20.79 - 20.94, yesterday's close was 20.75, and trading volume reached 1081. The live price chart of PFFA shows these updates.

Does Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock pay dividends?

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF is currently valued at 20.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.67% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFA movements.

How to buy PFFA stock?

You can buy Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF shares at the current price of 20.87. Orders are usually placed near 20.87 or 21.17, while 1081 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow PFFA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFFA stock?

Investing in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.23 - 22.06 and current price 20.87. Many compare 1.26% and -2.20% before placing orders at 20.87 or 21.17. Explore the PFFA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the past year was 22.06. Within 20.23 - 22.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) over the year was 20.23. Comparing it with the current 20.87 and 20.23 - 22.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFFA stock split?

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.75, and -3.67% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.79 20.94
Year Range
20.23 22.06
Previous Close
20.75
Open
20.94
Bid
20.87
Ask
21.17
Low
20.79
High
20.94
Volume
1.081 K
Daily Change
0.58%
Month Change
1.26%
6 Months Change
-2.20%
Year Change
-3.67%
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