报价部分
货币 / PBOG
回到股票

PBOG: Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration

34.17 USD 0.26 (0.77%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PBOG汇率已更改0.77%。当日，交易品种以低点33.90和高点34.33进行交易。

关注Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

PBOG股票今天的价格是多少？

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票今天的定价为34.17。它在33.90 - 34.33范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为33.91，交易量达到46。PBOG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票是否支付股息？

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration目前的价值为34.17。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注36.95%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PBOG走势。

如何购买PBOG股票？

您可以以34.17的当前价格购买Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票。订单通常设置在34.17或34.47附近，而46和0.80%显示市场活动。立即关注PBOG的实时图表更新。

如何投资PBOG股票？

投资Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration需要考虑年度范围24.75 - 36.36和当前价格34.17。许多人在以34.17或34.47下订单之前，会比较2.12%和。实时查看PBOG价格图表，了解每日变化。

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration的最高价格是36.36。在24.75 - 36.36内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration的绩效。

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票的最低价格是多少？

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration（PBOG）的最低价格为24.75。将其与当前的34.17和24.75 - 36.36进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PBOG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PBOG股票是什么时候拆分的？

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、33.91和36.95%中可见。

日范围
33.90 34.33
年范围
24.75 36.36
前一天收盘价
33.91
开盘价
33.90
卖价
34.17
买价
34.47
最低价
33.90
最高价
34.33
交易量
46
日变化
0.77%
月变化
2.12%
6个月变化
6.66%
年变化
36.95%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%