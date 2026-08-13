Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票今天的定价为34.17。它在33.90 - 34.33范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为33.91，交易量达到46。PBOG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration目前的价值为34.17。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注36.95%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PBOG走势。

您可以以34.17的当前价格购买Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票。订单通常设置在34.17或34.47附近，而46和0.80%显示市场活动。立即关注PBOG的实时图表更新。

投资Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration需要考虑年度范围24.75 - 36.36和当前价格34.17。许多人在以34.17或34.47下订单之前，会比较2.12%和。实时查看PBOG价格图表，了解每日变化。

Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration的最高价格是36.36。在24.75 - 36.36内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration的绩效。