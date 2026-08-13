PBOG: Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration
今日PBOG汇率已更改0.77%。当日，交易品种以低点33.90和高点34.33进行交易。
关注Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
PBOG股票今天的价格是多少？
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票今天的定价为34.17。它在33.90 - 34.33范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为33.91，交易量达到46。PBOG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票是否支付股息？
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration目前的价值为34.17。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注36.95%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PBOG走势。
如何购买PBOG股票？
您可以以34.17的当前价格购买Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票。订单通常设置在34.17或34.47附近，而46和0.80%显示市场活动。立即关注PBOG的实时图表更新。
如何投资PBOG股票？
投资Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration需要考虑年度范围24.75 - 36.36和当前价格34.17。许多人在以34.17或34.47下订单之前，会比较2.12%和。实时查看PBOG价格图表，了解每日变化。
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration的最高价格是36.36。在24.75 - 36.36内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration的绩效。
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration股票的最低价格是多少？
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration（PBOG）的最低价格为24.75。将其与当前的34.17和24.75 - 36.36进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PBOG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PBOG股票是什么时候拆分的？
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、33.91和36.95%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.91
- 开盘价
- 33.90
- 卖价
- 34.17
- 买价
- 34.47
- 最低价
- 33.90
- 最高价
- 34.33
- 交易量
- 46
- 日变化
- 0.77%
- 月变化
- 2.12%
- 6个月变化
- 6.66%
- 年变化
- 36.95%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%