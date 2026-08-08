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PBOG: Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration
PBOG exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.55 and at a high of 32.80.
Follow Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBOG stock price today?
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration stock is priced at 32.58 today. It trades within 32.55 - 32.80, yesterday's close was 32.87, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of PBOG shows these updates.
Does Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration stock pay dividends?
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration is currently valued at 32.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.58% and USD. View the chart live to track PBOG movements.
How to buy PBOG stock?
You can buy Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration shares at the current price of 32.58. Orders are usually placed near 32.58 or 32.88, while 40 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow PBOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBOG stock?
Investing in Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration involves considering the yearly range 24.75 - 36.36 and current price 32.58. Many compare -2.63% and 1.70% before placing orders at 32.58 or 32.88. Explore the PBOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration stock highest prices?
The highest price of Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration in the past year was 36.36. Within 24.75 - 36.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration performance using the live chart.
What are Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration (PBOG) over the year was 24.75. Comparing it with the current 32.58 and 24.75 - 36.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBOG stock split?
Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploration has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.87, and 30.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.87
- Open
- 32.65
- Bid
- 32.58
- Ask
- 32.88
- Low
- 32.55
- High
- 32.80
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- -2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.70%
- Year Change
- 30.58%