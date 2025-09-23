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OSEA: Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF

31.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日OSEA汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点30.87和高点31.10进行交易。

关注Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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OSEA新闻

常见问题解答

OSEA股票今天的价格是多少？

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票今天的定价为31.01。它在30.87 - 31.10范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为31.01，交易量达到49。OSEA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票是否支付股息？

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF目前的价值为31.01。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.98%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪OSEA走势。

如何购买OSEA股票？

您可以以31.01的当前价格购买Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票。订单通常设置在31.01或31.31附近，而49和-0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注OSEA的实时图表更新。

如何投资OSEA股票？

投资Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF需要考虑年度范围27.95 - 31.60和当前价格31.01。许多人在以31.01或31.31下订单之前，会比较1.41%和。实时查看OSEA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF的最高价格是31.60。在27.95 - 31.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF的绩效。

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF（OSEA）的最低价格为27.95。将其与当前的31.01和27.95 - 31.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看OSEA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

OSEA股票是什么时候拆分的？

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、31.01和0.98%中可见。

日范围
30.87 31.10
年范围
27.95 31.60
前一天收盘价
31.01
开盘价
31.07
卖价
31.01
买价
31.31
最低价
30.87
最高价
31.10
交易量
49
日变化
0.00%
月变化
1.41%
6个月变化
1.31%
年变化
0.98%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%