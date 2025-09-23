OSEA: Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF
今日OSEA汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点30.87和高点31.10进行交易。
关注Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSEA新闻
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q3 2025 Commentary (OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q3 2025 Commentary (OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSEARCA:OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSEARCA:OSEA)
常见问题解答
OSEA股票今天的价格是多少？
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票今天的定价为31.01。它在30.87 - 31.10范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为31.01，交易量达到49。OSEA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票是否支付股息？
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF目前的价值为31.01。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.98%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪OSEA走势。
如何购买OSEA股票？
您可以以31.01的当前价格购买Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票。订单通常设置在31.01或31.31附近，而49和-0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注OSEA的实时图表更新。
如何投资OSEA股票？
投资Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF需要考虑年度范围27.95 - 31.60和当前价格31.01。许多人在以31.01或31.31下订单之前，会比较1.41%和。实时查看OSEA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF的最高价格是31.60。在27.95 - 31.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF的绩效。
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF（OSEA）的最低价格为27.95。将其与当前的31.01和27.95 - 31.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看OSEA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
OSEA股票是什么时候拆分的？
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、31.01和0.98%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.01
- 开盘价
- 31.07
- 卖价
- 31.01
- 买价
- 31.31
- 最低价
- 30.87
- 最高价
- 31.10
- 交易量
- 49
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 1.41%
- 6个月变化
- 1.31%
- 年变化
- 0.98%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%