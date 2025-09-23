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OSEA: Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF
OSEA exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.93 and at a high of 31.08.
Follow Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSEA News
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q3 2025 Commentary (OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q3 2025 Commentary (OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSEARCA:OSEA)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSEARCA:OSEA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OSEA stock price today?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF stock is priced at 31.04 today. It trades within 30.93 - 31.08, yesterday's close was 30.76, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of OSEA shows these updates.
Does Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF is currently valued at 31.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.07% and USD. View the chart live to track OSEA movements.
How to buy OSEA stock?
You can buy Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF shares at the current price of 31.04. Orders are usually placed near 31.04 or 31.34, while 59 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow OSEA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OSEA stock?
Investing in Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.95 - 31.60 and current price 31.04. Many compare 1.50% and 1.40% before placing orders at 31.04 or 31.34. Explore the OSEA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF in the past year was 31.60. Within 27.95 - 31.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) over the year was 27.95. Comparing it with the current 31.04 and 27.95 - 31.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OSEA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OSEA stock split?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor International Compounders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.76, and 1.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.76
- Open
- 30.93
- Bid
- 31.04
- Ask
- 31.34
- Low
- 30.93
- High
- 31.08
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.40%
- Year Change
- 1.07%